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Trump Highlights Takaichi’s Leadership, Strength of Japan-US Ties
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump met Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in New York on Tuesday during the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly, expressing his appreciation for her leadership while pointing to improvements in Japan’s economic performance.
Speaking about Japan’s progress, Trump said, "The industry in Japan is doing very well. The country is doing very well. It's a very big improvement, and it's an honor to be with her. She's a friend of mine. We got to know each other very well over the last period of time,"
He further praised the Japanese leader, stating, "She's going to go down as one of the great prime ministers,"
Takaichi, meanwhile, expressed gratitude for Trump's "very, very powerful commitment to the Japan-US alliance," describing their discussions as an opportunity "to demonstrate to the world how robust our alliance is" amid an "increasingly severe security environment."
The Japanese prime minister emphasized the importance of her personal relationship with Trump in strengthening coordination between the two governments. She also said that economic security collaboration between Japan and the United States in areas including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals "has been steadily advancing."
As part of her domestic political agenda, Takaichi revealed that she had "made a bold decision to have the Cabinet reshuffled," with 10 of the Cabinet's 18 ministers being newly appointed.
Speaking about Japan’s progress, Trump said, "The industry in Japan is doing very well. The country is doing very well. It's a very big improvement, and it's an honor to be with her. She's a friend of mine. We got to know each other very well over the last period of time,"
He further praised the Japanese leader, stating, "She's going to go down as one of the great prime ministers,"
Takaichi, meanwhile, expressed gratitude for Trump's "very, very powerful commitment to the Japan-US alliance," describing their discussions as an opportunity "to demonstrate to the world how robust our alliance is" amid an "increasingly severe security environment."
The Japanese prime minister emphasized the importance of her personal relationship with Trump in strengthening coordination between the two governments. She also said that economic security collaboration between Japan and the United States in areas including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals "has been steadily advancing."
As part of her domestic political agenda, Takaichi revealed that she had "made a bold decision to have the Cabinet reshuffled," with 10 of the Cabinet's 18 ministers being newly appointed.
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