Asian Games 2026: Afghanistan's Fariba Hashimi's Historic Silver Medal Defies Exile And Adversity

Afghanistan's cyclist Fariba Hashimi grabbed attention at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 when she delivered a stellar performance in the women's individual road race at the Shinshiro Cycling Road Course, securing a magnificent silver medal and scripting history for her country.

Fariba Hashimi finished second behind China's Guo Li, after a gruelling contest across the Shinshiro Cycling Road Course where both athletes matched timing of 2:50:05, while Leung Wing Yee of Hong Kong finished with 2:50:46 to claim the bronze medal. However, the Afghan cyclist on the podium was the most talked-about after the race.

Fariba Hashimi became the first Afghan woman since 2002 to win a medal at the Asian Games, marking an end to a 24-year drought of podiums for the war-torn nation's female athletes, signalling a triumphant return to the continental stage.

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An Escape from Taliban Rule to the Global Stage

Fariba Hashimi might have achieved a historic victory at the Asian Games 2026, but her journey to the podium was paved with immense hardship, stealth, and a courageous escape from the oppressive regime of the Taliban in her homeland. After the Taliban returned to Afghanistan in 2021, women were barred from nearly all public spheres.

For Fariba, she had already experienced the hostility of a society that rejected female athletes long before Taliban rule. She and her sister Yulduz discovered cycling in 2017 and used to borrow a cycle from the neighbours and learn in secret. However, they cannot forget the dangers that surrounded them.

Fariba Hashimi had to disguise herself as a man in order to avoid any suspicion while training on the roads of Faryab, covering her face and wearing loose clothes to blend in. Once the men in the village realized they were women, the locals hurled stones and bottles at them and threatened to stop them from bringing shame to the community.

HISTORY MADE!Heartfelt congratulations to Fariba Hashimi on creating history by winning Afghanistan's first-ever Asian Games silver medal in the Women's Road Race. Huge moment for ACC, Afghanistan, Afghan women, and the Afghanistan Cycling Community twitter/lqHNEWJQBa

- ACC (@ACC_cycling) September 22, 2026

When the Taliban began to rule Afghanistan in 2021, restrictions on women became even more severe, criminalizing virtually all aspects of public life, sports, and education for women. Since Fariba and her sister had already endured hostility from the local community, the regime's strict edicts placed them in immediate physical peril.

Realising that staying in the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan would put an end to Fariba Hashimi and Yulduz's athletic dreams, the sisters decided to take a brave call to escape from the country.

The Coach That Helped Fariba and Yulduz Escape

Fariba Hashimi and Yulduz were not alone in their darkest hour. Stepping in as a crucial lifeline was former Italian cycling world champion and two-time Olympian Alessandra Cappellotto, whose relentless advocacy and humanitarian efforts helped the sisters escape from Afghanistan, which became even more hostile for women after the Taliban returned to power.

Fariba and Yulduz's perilous escape from their country gave them a new lease of life in Italy, as they found a safe refugee and a nurturing environment to build their lives and professional careers under Alessandra Cappellotto's guidance. In 2022, Fariba Hashimi turned professional with Valcar–Travel & Service.

In 2024, Fariba and her sister, Yulduz Hashimi, were two of the six athletes selected to represent Afghanistan, with assistance from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). At the Asian Games 2026, Fariba captured the world's attention by winning a historic silver medal, giving Afghanistan its first medal and standing tall as a beacon of hope.

Fariba Hashimi, an Afghan cyclist who once disguised herself as a man to train safely, has won silver at the Asian Games fled Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power in 2021 and imposed strict restrictions on women's access to education, public life and sport.... twitter/f09PIoyjyc

- The National (@TheNationalNews) September 23, 2026

Fariba Hashimi's journey to the podium finish at the Asian Games 2026 has also come with a sacrifice, as she and her sister haven't seen their parents since fleeing Afghanistan for Italy.

Despite the pain of being separated from their family, the Hashimi sisters have continued to pursue their cycling dreams on the international stage. Therefore, Fariba's silver medal in Shinshiro represents more than just a historic sporting achievement.

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Fariba Sends Message to Afghan Women Athletes

Following her historic silver medal at the Asian Games 2026, Fariba Hashimi decided to use her platform to send a powerful message of solidarity to women and girls back home and across the globe.

“This silver medal can show a lot of resilience from Afghan women, and I'm really happy," Fariba told the BBC after the event.

“I'm not alone. I know that behind me, millions of women from many countries have the same dream, and they are standing with me.

“I was born inside a country where the women who dream are getting attacked, and I'm really happy that I have fought against that. I hope that the next generation will come here and represent their country without any fear," he added.

Fariba's silver medal at the Asian Games is her best performance after her national title, UCI victory, and her participation at the 2024 Paris Olympics.