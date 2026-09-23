Tuberculosis Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

The global tuberculosis testing market size was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.18 billion in 2026 to USD 3.35 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the tuberculosis testing market with a market share of 36.5% in 2025.

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by bacteria of the genus mycobacteria. It mainly targets the lungs, but bacteria can also attack other body parts and cause infection of the genitourinary system, lymphatic system, and central nervous system. Pulmonary tuberculosis is a bacterial infection in the lungs, while infection in other body parts is extrapulmonary tuberculosis.

With the increasing number of TB patients all over the world, the demand for diagnosing kits or testing kits for TB is also increasing. Globally, the incidence of tuberculosis has been increasing at a faster rate each year. According to the India TB report 2022, the total number of incident TB patients, including both new and relapse cases, was 19.0% higher in 2021 than in 2020. Due to the high incidence rates of tuberculosis, governments in various nations have prioritized enhancing their healthcare expenditures for TB diagnosis and treatment. The growth of the global market can be attributed to rising TB incidences, rising disease awareness, and rising demand for tuberculosis diagnostics to reduce the disease burden. In addition, the increasing focus of market participants on the approval and commercialization of their products for TB diagnostics has contributed to tuberculosis testing market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 2.07 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 2.18 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 3.35 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 5.5%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 36.5% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 6.74%

By Diagnostic Test Type Leading Segment: Nucleic Acid Test Market Share in 2025: 24.9% By End User Fastest-Growing Segment: Diagnostics/Research CAGR: 5.72% (2026–2034)

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Molecular Rapid Testing Is Replacing Conventional TB Diagnostic Methods

The need for earlier and more accurate TB diagnosis is shifting testing from conventional microscopy and culture toward rapid molecular methods. WHO reported that WHO-recommended rapid diagnostic tests were used as the initial test for 54% of the 8.3 million people newly diagnosed with TB in 2024, compared with 48% in 2023. This transition shortens the time to diagnosis and supports earlier treatment decisions, strengthening demand for rapid molecular testing platforms.

Targeted Next-Generation Sequencing Is Expanding Drug-Resistance Detection

The need to identify resistance to multiple TB medicines quickly and more comprehensively is shifting drug-resistance testing toward targeted next-generation sequencing. WHO endorsed targeted NGS in 2024 for detecting resistance to a range of first- and second-line anti-TB drugs, including through testing directly from sputum samples. **This transition expands the ability to identify resistance

High Global TB Burden Is Increasing Demand for Diagnostic Testing and Expansion of TB Screening Programs Is Increasing Testing Volume Drive Market

The high global burden of tuberculosis creates a large and sustained need for diagnostic testing across affected populations. A greater number of suspected and exposed individuals increases demand for sputum-based, culture, molecular, and other TB diagnostic services. This demand supports wider procurement of testing kits, laboratory equipment, and related diagnostic supplies by healthcare facilities. WHO estimated that 10.7 million people developed TB globally in 2024, reinforcing the need for broad diagnostic capacity. Hospitals and public health programs use routine testing to identify cases and guide treatment.

Expanded TB screening programs increase the number of people tested through hospitals, community clinics, workplaces, and targeted public-health campaigns. Broader screening activity creates additional demand for diagnostic kits, sample-collection materials, laboratory capacity, and testing services. Higher testing volumes also encourage healthcare providers to strengthen local diagnostic supply and distribution networks. For example, WHO-supported TB programs use systematic screening among high-risk populations to identify people who may otherwise remain undiagnosed. This wider screening coverage supports sustained demand for TB testing products and services

Limited Access to Advanced TB Diagnostic Infrastructure and High Cost of Molecular and Rapid TB Tests Restrain Market Expansion

Limited access to advanced diagnostic infrastructure restricts the availability of molecular, rapid, and drug-resistance testing, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Gaps in laboratory facilities, reliable equipment, and supporting healthcare infrastructure can delay testing and limit the use of advanced diagnostic methods. These infrastructure constraints reduce testing coverage and slow the adoption of modern TB diagnostic technologies.

High costs of molecular and rapid TB tests can limit their adoption among healthcare facilities with constrained diagnostic budgets. The expense of testing equipment, consumables, maintenance, and trained personnel can make advanced testing difficult to scale across resource-limited settings. These cost barriers can reduce testing volumes and restrict the broader expansion of advanced TB diagnostic solutions.

Point-of-Care TB Testing Is Creating Opportunities in Underserved Settings and Multiplex Testing Is Opening Opportunities for Broader Respiratory Diagnostics

Offers Growth Opportunities.

Rural clinics, community health centers, mobile health units, and laboratories with limited infrastructure can use compact TB testing systems near the patient. Demand for decentralized testing creates revenue through portable analyzers, test cartridges, consumables, and service contracts. Companies such as Cepheid and Molbio Diagnostics offer portable or decentralized molecular diagnostic platforms relevant to this opportunity.

Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and outpatient clinics can use multiplex platforms to test for TB alongside other respiratory pathogens from a single patient sample. Broader testing menus can increase instrument utilization and create recurring revenue from panels, reagents, and consumables. Companies such as bioMérieux and QIAGEN offer multiplex respiratory testing technologies that support this opportunity.

Growing drug-resistance detection complexity and a shortage of skilled diagnostic personnel hinders timely patient care

The increasing need to identify resistance to multiple anti-TB drugs requires more sophisticated testing and interpretation capabilities. WHO reported major gaps in testing for fluoroquinolone and other drug resistance among people with rifampicin-resistant TB, limiting timely treatment selection and creating additional demands on diagnostic providers.

Limited availability of trained laboratory and clinical personnel can affect sample processing, test operation, result interpretation, and quality assurance. WHO notes that adequate human resources are a prerequisite for effective uptake of modern TB diagnostic technologies, making workforce capacity an important barrier to market expansion

The Nucleic Acid Test segment dominated the market with a market share of 24.9% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Nucleic acid testing is widely used to detect genetic material from pathogens, supporting faster and more specific diagnosis of infectious diseases. The Radiographic Test segment, Smear Microscopy segment, and Culture-Based Test segment continue to be used as established diagnostic approaches, while the Cytokine Detection Test segment, Drug Resistance Test segment, and Other Diagnostic Test Types segment support specialized disease assessment and treatment-related decisions.

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The Hospital/Clinic segment dominated the market with a market share of 62.4% in 2025. Hospitals and clinics serve as major points for patient diagnosis and treatment, with diagnostic testing integrated into routine clinical evaluation and disease management. The Diagnostics/Research segment is also important for laboratory-based testing, scientific research, disease investigation, and the development and evaluation of diagnostic methods.

The Diagnostics/Research segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Increasing use of laboratory testing in research activities, diagnostic development, and disease surveillance supports demand from this end-user segment. The Hospital/Clinic segment will continue to rely on diagnostic testing for screening, confirmation of disease, treatment planning, and monitoring of patients.

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North America held the largest share of the market at 36.5% in 2025, maintaining its leading position due to established healthcare infrastructure, steady technology adoption, and strong demand for advanced healthcare solutions. The U.S. tuberculosis testing market is supported by the CDC's national 2030 target to reduce TB incidence to 1.48 cases per 100,000 population, which is expected to sustain demand for screening, diagnostic testing, and case detection programs.

The Canada tuberculosis testing market is expected to benefit from the country's goal of reaching pre-elimination TB incidence of fewer than 10 cases per million population by 2035, requiring continued expansion of testing and case-finding activities.

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Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period, supported by expanding healthcare access, rising technology adoption, and increasing investment in modern medical solutions. The Japan tuberculosis testing market is expected to benefit from the country's goal of reducing TB incidence to 2 cases per 100,000 population by 2035, increasing the importance of targeted screening and early diagnosis.

The China tuberculosis testing market is projected to benefit from the national 2024–2030 TB prevention plan, which targets reducing TB incidence to below 43 cases per 100,000 population by 2030 and raising the testing rate among close contacts of pulmonary TB patients to at least 90%. The South Korea tuberculosis testing market is expected to gain from the country's 2023–2027 comprehensive TB management plan, which targets lowering TB incidence to 20 or fewer cases per 100,000 population by 2027 through stronger prevention and early-detection measures. The India tuberculosis testing market is supported by the country's commitment to an 80% reduction in TB incidence from the 2015 baseline, with national TB programs continuing to emphasize expanded detection and diagnostic access as part of the effort to end the epidemic.

Europe accounted for 25.4% of the market in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.62%, reflecting steady demand supported by developed healthcare systems and continued adoption of innovative medical technologies. The U.K. tuberculosis testing market is likely to see continued demand as the national TB strategy aims for a 90% reduction in people with TB by 2035, placing greater emphasis on early detection and prevention.

The Germany tuberculosis testing market is expected to remain focused on improved case detection as the country works toward reducing TB incidence to below 1 case per 100,000 population by 2035, with the Robert Koch Institute noting that a decline of more than 10% annually would be required to reach the target. The France tuberculosis testing market is supported by the national 2025–2029 TB action plan, which targets reducing national TB incidence to below 7 cases per 100,000 population by the end of 2029, encouraging continued screening and diagnostic efforts.

The Tuberculosis Testing Market is highly fragmented, with competition comprising established diagnostic companies, molecular testing manufacturers, laboratory equipment providers, biotechnology firms, and emerging diagnostic technology companies. The leading players in the Tuberculosis Testing Market are Becton Dickinson & Company, Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, BioMérieux SA, and Cepheid, which collectively accounted for approximately 22.5% of the global tuberculosis diagnostics market in 2023 based on reported company-level market-share estimates.

Established players compete through broad testing portfolios, diagnostic accuracy, assay reliability, regulatory compliance, established laboratory networks, and strong distribution capabilities. Emerging players in the tuberculosis testing market ecosystem compete through rapid molecular testing, point-of-care diagnostics, multiplex assays, automated workflows, and cost-effective solutions designed for decentralized and resource-limited settings. Competitive differentiation also depends on turnaround time, ease of use, scalability, integration with laboratory systems, and the ability to support drug-resistance detection.

Abbott Laboratories Becton Dickinson & Company BioMerieux SA Cepheid F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Hain LifeScience GmbH Hologic Corporation Qiagen AdvaCare Pharma Thermo Fischer Scientific

March 2026: The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended a new generation of near-point-of-care molecular TB diagnostic tests, together with tongue swab sampling and sputum pooling, enabling faster, lower-cost tuberculosis diagnosis and improved access in resource-limited settings. August 2025: WHO released an updated Operational Handbook on Tuberculosis Diagnosis, providing implementation guidance for new diagnostic technologies, targeted next-generation sequencing (tNGS), and revised testing algorithms. May 2025: WHO published updated Consolidated Guidelines on Tuberculosis Diagnosis, introducing new diagnostic technology classes and recommendations for concurrent respiratory and non-respiratory sample testing. May–August 2025: WHO advanced global TB diagnostic innovation through updated Target Product Profiles (TPPs) for screening tests and initiatives supporting faster development and deployment of affordable, rapid diagnostics.