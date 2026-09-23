403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombia Withdraws from Genocide Case Intervention Against Israel
(MENAFN) Colombia has notified the International Court of Justice that it is withdrawing its intervention in the case brought by South Africa against Israel under the Genocide Convention concerning the situation in the Gaza Strip.
The ICJ said Tuesday that Colombia had formally informed the court of its decision to abandon the declaration of intervention it submitted in April 2024 under Article 63 of the court's statute.
Article 63 permits countries that are parties to a convention involved in a dispute to participate in proceedings when the interpretation of that convention is at issue. Colombia's participation in the proceedings did not make it a party to the principal case filed by South Africa.
South Africa initiated the proceedings against Israel in December 2023, alleging that Israel had failed to meet its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in Gaza.
Colombia's latest decision marks a change from the policy pursued by former President Gustavo Petro, who had taken a strong position in support of Palestinians during the Gaza conflict.
In May 2024, Petro announced that Colombia would sever diplomatic relations with Israel, saying his government could not maintain relations with a genocidal government. Colombia also said it intended to establish an embassy in Ramallah.
Several months later, in August 2024, Petro's government suspended coal exports from Colombia to Israel, arguing that the coal was being used in the production of weapons deployed against Palestinians in Gaza.
The ICJ said Tuesday that Colombia had formally informed the court of its decision to abandon the declaration of intervention it submitted in April 2024 under Article 63 of the court's statute.
Article 63 permits countries that are parties to a convention involved in a dispute to participate in proceedings when the interpretation of that convention is at issue. Colombia's participation in the proceedings did not make it a party to the principal case filed by South Africa.
South Africa initiated the proceedings against Israel in December 2023, alleging that Israel had failed to meet its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in Gaza.
Colombia's latest decision marks a change from the policy pursued by former President Gustavo Petro, who had taken a strong position in support of Palestinians during the Gaza conflict.
In May 2024, Petro announced that Colombia would sever diplomatic relations with Israel, saying his government could not maintain relations with a genocidal government. Colombia also said it intended to establish an embassy in Ramallah.
Several months later, in August 2024, Petro's government suspended coal exports from Colombia to Israel, arguing that the coal was being used in the production of weapons deployed against Palestinians in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment