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British Premier Calls for Action on Israeli Settlements

British Premier Calls for Action on Israeli Settlements


2026-09-23 07:22:53
(MENAFN) British Premier Andy Burnham has urged action regarding Israeli settlements in the West Bank, arguing that continued expansion could weaken prospects for a two-state solution and further damage public confidence in politics.

Speaking alongside US President Donald Trump in New York, Burnham said settlement growth could eventually reach a point where it directly threatens the possibility of establishing a viable two-state arrangement.

“If we face a situation where there's a tender to put settlements on the West Bank that, in effect, make a two-state solution non-viable, what do we do?” he said.

Burnham said political leaders needed to demonstrate that their public statements were followed by practical measures. He warned that failing to act could contribute to growing public distrust in politicians and institutions.

“Because if we do nothing, then it further erodes people's trust in politics,” he said. “They think, well, you all talk when it comes to it, you're not prepared to follow up on that talk, and do something.”

He also stressed that the government would take action against antisemitism whenever it was identified.

He cited a trade restriction recently proposed by UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband targeting imports from Israeli settlements as an example of translating political positions into concrete measures.

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