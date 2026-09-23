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European Officials Discuss Hormuz Reopening with Iranian Foreign Minister
(MENAFN) European officials held separate meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New York on Tuesday, with discussions centered on diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and restore maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said his meeting with Araghchi included talks on reopening the strategic waterway.
"We discussed negotiations for the reopening of Hormuz," Tajani said in a post on US social media platform X.
Tajani pointed to a memorandum reached in June as evidence that an agreement could be achieved. He said Italy would continue backing diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring freedom of navigation through Hormuz and bringing the conflict to an end.
The Italian minister also said the discussions covered the situations in Lebanon and Yemen, which he linked to the safe movement of commercial vessels through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
"With Araghchi, we also addressed the crises in Lebanon and Yemen, which are crucial for our exports to ensure the passage of merchant ships through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as well," Tajani added.
Tajani also said he “encouraged Iran to exercise its influence to promote political and diplomatic solutions that bring peace and stability to the region.”
Separately, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said her talks with Araghchi focused on diplomatic options for bringing the US-Iran conflict to an end and restoring full access through the Strait of Hormuz.
Kallas said she discussed with Araghchi “diplomatic prospects for ending the US-Iran war and fully re-opening the Strait of Hormuz.”
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said his meeting with Araghchi included talks on reopening the strategic waterway.
"We discussed negotiations for the reopening of Hormuz," Tajani said in a post on US social media platform X.
Tajani pointed to a memorandum reached in June as evidence that an agreement could be achieved. He said Italy would continue backing diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring freedom of navigation through Hormuz and bringing the conflict to an end.
The Italian minister also said the discussions covered the situations in Lebanon and Yemen, which he linked to the safe movement of commercial vessels through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
"With Araghchi, we also addressed the crises in Lebanon and Yemen, which are crucial for our exports to ensure the passage of merchant ships through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as well," Tajani added.
Tajani also said he “encouraged Iran to exercise its influence to promote political and diplomatic solutions that bring peace and stability to the region.”
Separately, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said her talks with Araghchi focused on diplomatic options for bringing the US-Iran conflict to an end and restoring full access through the Strait of Hormuz.
Kallas said she discussed with Araghchi “diplomatic prospects for ending the US-Iran war and fully re-opening the Strait of Hormuz.”
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