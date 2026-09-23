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France Allows Netanyahu Plane to Cross Airspace for UN Visit
(MENAFN) France authorized an aircraft carrying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pass through its airspace Tuesday as he traveled to New York to attend the UN General Assembly, according to diplomatic reports.
The decision drew criticism from European Parliament member Emma Fourreau, who pointed to the previous occasions when Netanyahu's aircraft had used French airspace.
“This is the fifth time. It is time to put an end to this France that humiliates itself and tramples on international law,” Fourreau said in a post on US social media company X.
She also criticized the French government's decision in connection with the International Criminal Court warrant issued against Netanyahu.
“France under Macron once again authorizes Netanyahu, a criminal, to fly over French airspace to attend the UN General Assembly, even though he is the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza,” Fourreau added.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Netanyahu's aircraft has previously crossed French territory on several occasions, including in July 2026 and in February, April and July 2025.
The decision drew criticism from European Parliament member Emma Fourreau, who pointed to the previous occasions when Netanyahu's aircraft had used French airspace.
“This is the fifth time. It is time to put an end to this France that humiliates itself and tramples on international law,” Fourreau said in a post on US social media company X.
She also criticized the French government's decision in connection with the International Criminal Court warrant issued against Netanyahu.
“France under Macron once again authorizes Netanyahu, a criminal, to fly over French airspace to attend the UN General Assembly, even though he is the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza,” Fourreau added.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Netanyahu's aircraft has previously crossed French territory on several occasions, including in July 2026 and in February, April and July 2025.
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