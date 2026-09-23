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Erdogan, Guterres Hold Talks on Regional, Global Developments
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Tuesday for talks covering a range of regional and international issues, according to reports.
The meeting was held behind closed doors at UN headquarters following Erdogan's address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
During the discussions, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's cooperation with Guterres on matters related to international peace and security, as the UN chief approaches the end of his term.
Turning to the situation in Gaza, Erdogan said Israel's "lack of willingness "to pursue peace had once again become “apparent.”
He also raised concerns over developments in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, saying attacks by illegal settlers and incidents targeting holy sites had "further worsened" the situation.
Erdogan stressed the importance of maintaining the conditions needed to preserve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Turkish president also addressed tensions involving Iran and Ukraine, calling for efforts to ease both situations. He said Türkiye was continuing to support diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing tensions.
On the Strait of Hormuz, Erdogan said a process developed within the region could contribute positively to efforts concerning the strategic waterway.
The meeting was held behind closed doors at UN headquarters following Erdogan's address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
During the discussions, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's cooperation with Guterres on matters related to international peace and security, as the UN chief approaches the end of his term.
Turning to the situation in Gaza, Erdogan said Israel's "lack of willingness "to pursue peace had once again become “apparent.”
He also raised concerns over developments in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, saying attacks by illegal settlers and incidents targeting holy sites had "further worsened" the situation.
Erdogan stressed the importance of maintaining the conditions needed to preserve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Turkish president also addressed tensions involving Iran and Ukraine, calling for efforts to ease both situations. He said Türkiye was continuing to support diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing tensions.
On the Strait of Hormuz, Erdogan said a process developed within the region could contribute positively to efforts concerning the strategic waterway.
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