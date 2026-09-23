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US Expands Military Access in Greenland Under Arctic Defense Deal
(MENAFN) The United States is set to receive broader military access in Greenland and can establish additional defense areas under a new agreement reached with Denmark and Greenland on Tuesday.
Signed in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the agreement updates the 1951 Defense Agreement on Greenland and does not include an expiration date.
The arrangement outlines a shared interest among the parties in providing US forces with access to Greenland when required to defend the territory, the North Atlantic Treaty area and the American continent, "including through establishment of a Golden Dome defense system."
The agreement also calls for greater NATO involvement in Arctic security, with cooperation expected to cover "planning, presence, exercises, and joint intelligence gathering."
Under the new terms, the US "shall be allowed to modernize and expand its activities" at Pituffik Space Base. Washington will also be able to create additional defense areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, with the technical arrangements to be determined jointly by the parties.
The agreement further provides that contracts connected to the construction, upkeep and servicing of the defense areas should be given to Greenlandic companies "to the maximum extent possible," while considering the firms' capabilities and whether the projects are feasible.
Washington will also have the option to put forward proposals for additional defense locations or expanded military activities and facilities. Any such measures would require consultations and agreement among the United States, Denmark and Greenland.
Signed in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the agreement updates the 1951 Defense Agreement on Greenland and does not include an expiration date.
The arrangement outlines a shared interest among the parties in providing US forces with access to Greenland when required to defend the territory, the North Atlantic Treaty area and the American continent, "including through establishment of a Golden Dome defense system."
The agreement also calls for greater NATO involvement in Arctic security, with cooperation expected to cover "planning, presence, exercises, and joint intelligence gathering."
Under the new terms, the US "shall be allowed to modernize and expand its activities" at Pituffik Space Base. Washington will also be able to create additional defense areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, with the technical arrangements to be determined jointly by the parties.
The agreement further provides that contracts connected to the construction, upkeep and servicing of the defense areas should be given to Greenlandic companies "to the maximum extent possible," while considering the firms' capabilities and whether the projects are feasible.
Washington will also have the option to put forward proposals for additional defense locations or expanded military activities and facilities. Any such measures would require consultations and agreement among the United States, Denmark and Greenland.
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