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Pakistan, Kuwait Leaders Discuss Regional, Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held talks Tuesday in New York on regional and international issues, while stressing their shared support for peace, stability and prosperity.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to reports.
The two leaders assessed the state of relations between Pakistan and Kuwait and explored opportunities to expand cooperation in areas of common interest.
Sharif highlighted the importance Pakistan places on its longstanding ties with Kuwait, while pointing to further potential for collaboration in trade, investment, energy and human resource development.
He also reiterated Pakistan's strong and brotherly relationship with Kuwait, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to reports.
The two leaders assessed the state of relations between Pakistan and Kuwait and explored opportunities to expand cooperation in areas of common interest.
Sharif highlighted the importance Pakistan places on its longstanding ties with Kuwait, while pointing to further potential for collaboration in trade, investment, energy and human resource development.
He also reiterated Pakistan's strong and brotherly relationship with Kuwait, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries.
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