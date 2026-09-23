Opofinance Rebrands As OPO, Unveils New Identity At Forex Expo Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: OpoFinance has rebranded as“OPO”, bringing its brokerage business, technology and digital presence under a single identity as it marks five years of operations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The new identity will be unveiled publicly at Forex Expo Dubai on 22 and 23 September, alongside a preview of OPO's new digital platform, launching later this year, and a new generation of technology designed to give traders more connected access to their trading data and analytical tools.

OPO Group Ltd, the company behind OPO, was founded in 2021 and operates an online forex and CFD brokerage serving clients across MENA and English-speaking Africa. The company provides access to more than 300 instruments across forex, metals, commodities, indices, stocks and crypto, through platforms including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView and its proprietary OpoTrade platform.

A key part of the new OPO ecosystem is its Model Context Protocol (MCP) connection, which enables clients to connect their OPO trading accounts to AI assistants including ChatGPT and Claude. Once permission is granted, clients can ask questions about their account information, trading history and performance using natural-language conversations.

The connection is designed to be strictly read-only and permission-based. It can provide access to account information and analytics, but it cannot place, modify or close trades or move funds, and it never receives the client's OPO username or password.. Clients can also revoke access through their OPO Client Area.

Yasi Pazooki, Chief Operating Officer at OPO, commented:“Five years ago, we set out to build a broker that traders in this region could rely on. OPO is the next step in that journey. We are bringing together the brokerage, technology and analytical tools traders need under one identity, while giving them new ways to understand their own trading data.”

The rebrand reflects OPO's evolution from a traditional brokerage toward a technology-driven platform focused on analysis, insights and connected trading tools. Further products are planned as part of the company's technology roadmap, including an IB Dashboard expected in November.

OPO will showcase its new identity and technology at Forex Expo Dubai on 22 and 23 September. Visit the OPO team at trade show booths 128 and 129, or visit the company website for more information.