Dhururu, Chare Recalled To Zimbabwe's Squad For White-Ball Series Against West Indies

MENAFN - IANS) Harare, Sep 23 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Chiedza Dhururu and 19-year-old leg-spinner Olinder Chare have been recalled to the Zimbabwe squad for the upcoming women's home ODI and T20I series against West Indies, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announced on Wednesday.

The 16-member squad will be led by all-rounder Josephine Nkomo, who took over as full-time skipper following the retirement of veteran Mary-Anne Musonda. Chiedza last featured for the national side during their tour of New Zealand earlier this year, while young leg-spinner Olinder made her T20I debut against Pakistan in May.

The selectors made three changes from the squad that recently faced South Africa at home in Bulawayo, with Lorraine Pemhiwa and Lindokuhle Mabhera dropped, and Loreen Tshuma missing out due to injury.

In format-specific inclusions, 20-year-old right-arm fast bowler Kudzai Chigora has been named solely in the ODI squad, while seam bowler Francisca Chipare will feature exclusively in the T20I setup.

The three-match ODI series, which forms part of the ICC Women's Championship, will be played at the Harare Sports Club on September 24, 27, and 30, respectively. The action will then shift to the Takashinga Cricket Club for three T20Is on October 3, 5, and 7, respectively.

The series against West Indies forms part of a packed international calendar for Zimbabwe, who are competing in the ICC Women's Championship for the first time and comes on the heels of their away series against New Zealand and Pakistan. Following this assignment, the team is set to embark on their maiden tour of India next month.

The tour will feature three T20Is to be played on October 16, 18, and 20, respectively, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. It is followed by three ODIs to be played in BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on October 23, 25, and 28, respectively.

Zimbabwe women's squad: Josephine Nkomo (captain), Beloved Biza, Chiedza Dhururu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Christina Mutasa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loryn Phiri, Michelle Mavunga, Modester Mupachikwa, Nomvelo Sibanda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Olinder Chare, Sharne Mayers, Tendai Makusha, Kudzai Chigora (ODIs only), and Francisca Chipare (T20Is only)