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Trump Reveals Direct US-Iran Talks, Warns of "Obliteration"
(MENAFN) Direct negotiations between American and Iranian officials took place in New York on Tuesday, President Donald Trump revealed, telling reporters the closed-door session had wrapped up just an hour before he took questions.
Pressed on whether his team had engaged with Iranian representatives, Trump confirmed it bluntly: "Yeah, today. About an hour ago," he said, describing the outcome as going "very well."
He elaborated on the timeline himself: "It ended an hour ago. It was a meeting that lasted for three hours." Trump didn't hold back his enthusiasm, adding, "it was a very good meeting. I mean, I must tell you it was very good. I can't imagine why they wouldn't want to do it."
The president framed the moment as a turning point for Tehran, casting the country's path forward in stark terms. "In one case, it's obliteration, and the other alternative is potential greatness. It could be a great country," he said.
When reporters pushed for details on who sat in the room, Trump sidestepped the specifics and turned the floor over to his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, inviting them to weigh in.
Follow-up talks are already in motion, Trump indicated, saying the two sides "had a very good meeting, a very productive meeting, and they have another one scheduled in the very near future."
He circled back to his binary framing of Iran's options: "There's two alternatives. One is a very bad thing, and another, it could lead to greatness for the country."
Witkoff, for his part, struck an upbeat note of his own: "I feel very good right now. I feel very good. It's a blessing working for President Trump."
In a separate statement posted to X, Witkoff offered more texture on how the talks unfolded, describing "lengthy talks" between the US and Iranian delegations on the margins of the UN General Assembly, conducted "through the mediators, who shuttled between the two sides throughout the day."
"They successfully completed a round of discussions that we hope will prove constructive and promising. The mediators will continue their work," he added.
Behind-the-scenes details emerged from a New York Times report, which cited Iranian officials identifying Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as the head of Tehran's delegation.
According to that report, Pakistan and Qatar served as go-betweens for the negotiations, with sources indicating the discussions centered on the prospects for a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran.
Pressed on whether his team had engaged with Iranian representatives, Trump confirmed it bluntly: "Yeah, today. About an hour ago," he said, describing the outcome as going "very well."
He elaborated on the timeline himself: "It ended an hour ago. It was a meeting that lasted for three hours." Trump didn't hold back his enthusiasm, adding, "it was a very good meeting. I mean, I must tell you it was very good. I can't imagine why they wouldn't want to do it."
The president framed the moment as a turning point for Tehran, casting the country's path forward in stark terms. "In one case, it's obliteration, and the other alternative is potential greatness. It could be a great country," he said.
When reporters pushed for details on who sat in the room, Trump sidestepped the specifics and turned the floor over to his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, inviting them to weigh in.
Follow-up talks are already in motion, Trump indicated, saying the two sides "had a very good meeting, a very productive meeting, and they have another one scheduled in the very near future."
He circled back to his binary framing of Iran's options: "There's two alternatives. One is a very bad thing, and another, it could lead to greatness for the country."
Witkoff, for his part, struck an upbeat note of his own: "I feel very good right now. I feel very good. It's a blessing working for President Trump."
In a separate statement posted to X, Witkoff offered more texture on how the talks unfolded, describing "lengthy talks" between the US and Iranian delegations on the margins of the UN General Assembly, conducted "through the mediators, who shuttled between the two sides throughout the day."
"They successfully completed a round of discussions that we hope will prove constructive and promising. The mediators will continue their work," he added.
Behind-the-scenes details emerged from a New York Times report, which cited Iranian officials identifying Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as the head of Tehran's delegation.
According to that report, Pakistan and Qatar served as go-betweens for the negotiations, with sources indicating the discussions centered on the prospects for a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran.
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