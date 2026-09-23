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EU Agrees to Remove Two Russian Billionaires from Sanctions List
(MENAFN) European Union member states have reached an agreement to remove Russian billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman from the bloc's sanctions list, according to diplomatic sources cited in reports.
The decision follows more than a week of negotiations over the renewal of restrictive measures targeting around 3,000 individuals and entities connected to Russia.
France supported removing Usmanov from the sanctions list, while Luxembourg had earlier advocated for Fridman's delisting. Slovakia also backed the removal of Usmanov, while Slovakia, Hungary and Luxembourg supported lifting the measures against Fridman, according to reports.
The agreement was reportedly reached after Latvia, which had initially opposed removing the two businessmen from the list, agreed to abstain during the discussions.
France's position on Usmanov's case was linked to what a French diplomatic official described as a "specific national security issue."
The EU's broader sanctions framework is expected to remain in force for another three years, meaning discussions over individual names on the list would effectively be deferred until 2029.
The agreement brings an end to the latest dispute among EU governments over the continuation of individual sanctions, following negotiations over which Russian-linked individuals and entities should remain subject to the measures.
The decision follows more than a week of negotiations over the renewal of restrictive measures targeting around 3,000 individuals and entities connected to Russia.
France supported removing Usmanov from the sanctions list, while Luxembourg had earlier advocated for Fridman's delisting. Slovakia also backed the removal of Usmanov, while Slovakia, Hungary and Luxembourg supported lifting the measures against Fridman, according to reports.
The agreement was reportedly reached after Latvia, which had initially opposed removing the two businessmen from the list, agreed to abstain during the discussions.
France's position on Usmanov's case was linked to what a French diplomatic official described as a "specific national security issue."
The EU's broader sanctions framework is expected to remain in force for another three years, meaning discussions over individual names on the list would effectively be deferred until 2029.
The agreement brings an end to the latest dispute among EU governments over the continuation of individual sanctions, following negotiations over which Russian-linked individuals and entities should remain subject to the measures.
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