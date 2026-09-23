Sunstate CDL Offers New CDL A Training Programs With Hands-On Instruction In Florida

SunState CDL Enhances Class A CDL Training with Practical, Hands-On Instruction Across Florida

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

LaBelle, Florida, September 19 2026, ZEXPRWIRE - SunState CDL, a leading CDL training facility in Florida, is proud to introduce its enhanced Class A CDL training programs designed to provide students with practical, hands-on instruction and real-world driving experience. With a growing demand for qualified commercial drivers, SunState CDL continues to deliver high-quality training solutions that prepare individuals for success in the trucking industry.







The newly refined training programs focus exclusively on Class A CDL training, ensuring that students receive targeted instruction aligned with current industry standards. By emphasizing structured learning and real driving scenarios, SunState CDL helps students build the confidence and skills necessary to operate commercial vehicles safely and efficiently.

SunState CDL's training approach combines classroom-based theory with extensive behind-the-wheel experience. Students are guided through essential areas such as vehicle control, safety procedures, pre-trip inspections, and defensive driving techniques. This well-rounded training structure allows individuals to develop both the technical knowledge and practical ability required for CDL licensing.

“Hands-on experience is one of the most important aspects of CDL training,” said a spokesperson for SunState CDL.“Our programs are designed to give students real exposure to the types of situations they will face on the road, helping them build confidence and develop safe driving habits from day one.”

In addition to its comprehensive training programs, SunState CDL also operates a third-party CDL testing facility, offering a convenient and familiar environment for students to complete their CDL exams. This integration of training and testing services allows for a more streamlined experience and helps students feel better prepared on test day.

The company's commitment to quality training is backed by decades of industry experience. Founded by a seasoned professional with extensive knowledge in trucking and CDL instruction, SunState CDL has established itself as a trusted provider for both individuals and businesses across Florida.

With training available Monday through Saturday, including weekend options, SunState CDL continues to make professional CDL training accessible to a wide range of students. The launch of these enhanced Class A CDL training programs reinforces the company's mission to support the next generation of commercial drivers across the state.

Individuals interested in enrolling or learning more about CDL training opportunities are encouraged to contact SunState CDL directly or visit their training facility for more information.

About SunState CDL

SunState CDL is a Florida-based CDL training facility offering Class A CDL training and third-party CDL testing services. Established in 2017, the company provides hands-on training programs designed to prepare students for CDL licensing and real-world driving conditions. With experienced instructors and a commitment to quality training, SunState CDL serves individuals and businesses throughout Central and South Florida.

Contact Information

Address: LaBelle Campus, 250 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle, FL 33935

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