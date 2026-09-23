Macfaith Co., Ltd. Launches Hybrid Mobile DVR That Bridges Legacy CCTV Infrastructure With Modern IP Vehicle Surveillance Technologies

The new recorder lets fleets keep their existing analog cameras while moving to high-resolution IP vehicle surveillance, without replacing everything at once.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Nanjing, Jiangsu, Sep 23, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - MacFaith Co., Ltd. has launched a new hybrid mobile DVR that connects analog AHD cameras and digital IP cameras in a single device. The recorder gives fleet operators a practical way to keep the CCTV equipment already fitted to their vehicles while adopting modern IP vehicle surveillance, avoiding a costly replacement of hardware that still works.

For many fleets, upgrading vehicle cameras has meant an awkward choice. Analog AHD cameras are already installed and running. In contrast, newer IP cameras offer higher resolution and easier networking, and moving from one to the other usually forces operators to replace the cameras, the cabling, and the recorder together. The company's hybrid mobile DVR removes that barrier by accepting both camera types at the same time.

A traditional mobile DVR records only analog AHD cameras, while a network video recorder handles only IP cameras. The hybrid mobile DVR brings both roles into one host device. Operators can leave their existing analog cameras in place and add IP cameras where higher resolution is needed, connecting 2K and 4K IP streams alongside the analog channels on the same recorder.

“Most fleets we work with already have analog AHD cameras fitted, and those cameras still do their job well. The problem has always been that moving to IP meant replacing everything at once. Our hybrid mobile DVR changes that. It records analog AHD and digital IP cameras together in one host device, so operators can keep the equipment they already trust and add higher-resolution IP cameras only where they need them, at a pace that suits their budget,” said a representative from MacFaith Co., Ltd.

The mobile DVR acts as the system's host. The DVR handles recording, storage, and camera settings, so it manages analog and IP feeds together rather than as two separate systems. This lets a fleet cover both the interior and the exterior of a vehicle with whichever cameras suit each position.

The hybrid mobile DVR also supports the company's AI-enabled cameras. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) cameras watch the road ahead and can warn of lane departure and forward collision risks. Driver Monitoring System (DMS) cameras face the driver and detect signs of fatigue and distraction. Blind Spot Detection (BSD) cameras cover the areas a driver cannot easily see, and a face identification function helps confirm who is at the wheel. Each function runs through its own dedicated camera connected to the host DVR, which records its video alongside the standard channels.

For live oversight, the hybrid mobile DVR combines GPS tracking with 4G connectivity, allowing fleet managers to view live camera feeds, follow vehicle location, and retrieve recorded footage remotely. Because video and position data are recorded together, footage can be matched to an exact place and time, which helps when reconstructing an incident.

Footage is recorded and stored on the vehicle itself, and the company's rugged memory device can protect saved video against fire, hard impact, and water immersion, a level of protection suited to commercial vehicles and trains.

MacFaith Co., Ltd. supplies its products worldwide, with sales to North America, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Italy, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, and Russia, and rising overseas demand since the pandemic. The company offers OEM and ODM services, designs customized solutions on demand, and plans to release further vehicle surveillance products in the near future.

Fleet operators and vehicle solution agencies interested in the hybrid mobile DVR can contact MacFaith Co., Ltd. to learn how its AI-enabled AHD and IP cameras operate, how its mobile DVR systems integrate and record those cameras, and how its DMS and ADAS technologies support safer, assisted driving.

About MacFaith Co., Ltd.

MacFaith Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies vehicle surveillance and fleet safety solutions, specializing in mobile DVR systems, hybrid DVR and NVR products, AI-enabled AHD cameras, 360-degree surround-view systems, digital rearview camera monitor systems, and rugged memory devices. Established in 2011 and based in China, the company builds monitoring technology for commercial and industrial vehicles and continues to grow its presence in overseas markets.

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Address: 50 Zhonghua Road, Nanjing, China