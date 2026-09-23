Tamer Essentials Announces Milestone Of 17.1 Million Coffee Cups Tamed As Demand For Proactive Acid Reduction Continues To Rise

Family-Owned Brand's Mineral-Based Formula Reaches a New Benchmark in Everyday Digestive Comfort

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

“People don't want to give up their coffee. They want a way to enjoy it without paying for it later.”

Everett, Washington, Sep 23, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Tamer Essentials®, a family-owned wellness brand based in Washington, today announced it has reached a milestone of 17.1 million cups of coffee tamed, reflecting the growing number of consumers turning to proactive, mineral-based solutions instead of reactive antacids.







Founded on Steve Loyd's personal search for a coffee acid reducer that could ease his own acid reflux without dulling the taste of his morning cup, Tamer Essentials® has grown from a kitchen-table experiment into a nationwide brand. The company's flagship Coffee Tamer® line, including its widely used coffee tamer packets, works by neutralizing acid in coffee before it ever reaches the digestive system, rather than treating discomfort after it starts.

As more people search for an acid reducer for coffee that fits into an existing routine, Tamer Essentials® says the milestone reflects a broader shift in how consumers think about digestive comfort. Rather than reaching for a chewable or liquid antacid after the fact, a growing number of coffee drinkers are choosing to reduce acidity of coffee at the source, using a mineral blend that dissolves directly into the cup.

“Over 17 million cups is more than a number to us. It's more than 17 million mornings where someone got to keep their coffee ritual intact,” said a spokesperson for Tamer Essentials®.“That's the whole reason this company exists.”

Digestive discomfort remains common among American adults, and coffee is frequently cited as a trigger for occasional acid reflux and heartburn. Tamer Essentials® positions its coffee tamer acid reducer as a proactive alternative, using natural minerals such as calcium carbonate, magnesium, potassium, and plant cellulose to change the coffee's chemistry rather than simply masking symptoms after they start.

The company reports that its formula functions as a genuine coffee acid neutralizer, meaning it changes the pH of the coffee itself rather than adding sugar, dairy, or artificial flavoring to disguise sharpness. Regardless of format, whether a bottle, a shaker, or individual coffee tamer packets, the underlying mineral blend remains the same across the product line, an approach the company says is central to maintaining consistency as demand grows.

“We didn't want to build ten different formulas depending on the package,” the spokesperson added.“Whether someone travels with a packet or keeps a bottle on the counter, we wanted the experience of learning how to reduce acidity of coffee to feel exactly the same.”

Tamer Essentials® manufactures its full product line, including Coffee Tamer®, Food Tamer®, Wine Tamer®, and CalciBlend®, in small batches at an FDA-registered facility near Seattle, Washington. As the company crosses the 17.1 million cup milestone, it says its focus remains on expanding access to a dependable acid reducer for coffee while continuing to develop solutions across food and wine.

About Tamer Essentials®

Tamer Essentials® is a family-owned wellness company based in Washington that develops science-backed products designed to help reduce dietary acidity before it reaches the digestive system. Founded by Steve Loyd and now led alongside his wife Gayle and daughter Ashley, the company manufactures its patented formulations in small batches at an FDA-registered facility near Seattle. Its product line includes Coffee Tamer®, Food Tamer®, Wine Tamer®, and CalciBlend®, all made with carefully selected natural minerals to help consumers enjoy everyday foods and beverages while preserving their flavor.

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