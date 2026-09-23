The program reflects Tamer Essentials®' ongoing commitment to making its acid-reducing solutions more accessible to consumers looking for practical ways to manage dietary acidity without giving up familiar flavors, foods, and drinks.

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“We're a family business, and we understand how important everyday routines and traditions can be,” said Ashley Loyd of Tamer Essentials®.“The Member Savings Program is another way we can help customers continue enjoying the foods and drinks that are part of those moments while getting more value from every order.”

Everett, Washington, Sep 23, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - New membership savings make it easier for customers to enjoy their favorite foods and beverages while managing dietary acidity without compromising flavor.







September 22 2026 – Tamer Essentials®, a family-owned company focused on helping people enjoy the foods and beverages they love, has introduced a new Member Savings Program designed to provide customers with greater value on their everyday favorites. New members can receive 15% off their first order, while orders over $75 qualify for free shipping.

Tamer Essentials® grew from a personal challenge experienced by Steve Loyd, a lifelong coffee enthusiast who began researching ways to reduce the acidity of coffee while maintaining its aroma and taste. Drawing on his background in science and research, Loyd developed a mineral-based formula designed to reduce acidity without significantly changing the flavor consumers enjoy.

“Enjoying your favorite cup of coffee, meal, or drink should not have to feel like a compromise,” said Steve Loyd of Tamer Essentials®.“Our goal has always been to give people a simple way to manage acidity while preserving the flavors and everyday experiences they love.”

The new Member Savings Program adds another benefit for shoppers incorporating Tamer Essentials® products into their routines. Whether customers are looking for a food acid reducer for meals or exploring options for acid reducing drinks, membership savings can make regular purchases more convenient and cost-effective.

Tamer Essentials® products can be incorporated into a variety of foods and beverages. Consumers researching ways to manage the acidity of fruit beverages may encounter terms such as juice to reduce acidity or to reduce acid reflux when exploring dietary options. Tamer Essentials® provides an alternative approach focused specifically on reducing the acid content of foods and drinks before consumption while maintaining their original flavor profile.

The products can also be useful for wine enthusiasts looking to reduce acidity in wine without sacrificing the characteristics that make a favorite bottle enjoyable. For customers who want to reduce wine acidity, Tamer Essentials® offers a convenient way to address beverage acidity while helping preserve taste and aroma.

With 15% off a member's first purchase and free shipping available on qualifying orders over $75, the program gives both new and returning customers another reason to explore Tamer Essentials® and its approach to dietary acid reduction.

About Tamer Essentials®

Tamer Essentials® is a family-owned company led by the Loyd family and dedicated to helping people savor life's everyday pleasures without unnecessary compromise. The company's story began at the kitchen table when Steve Loyd researched a way to reduce acidity in coffee without altering its rich aroma or bold flavor. Today, Steve, his wife Gayle, and daughter Ashley continue that mission by offering practical acid-reducing solutions for a variety of foods and beverages. Tamer Essentials® combines science, research, and a family-focused approach to help customers enjoy the flavors they love while better managing dietary acidity.

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