Tamer Essentials® Spotlights A New Way To Support Comfortable Coffee Drinking

Family-owned company brings science-informed, mineral-based innovation to coffee lovers seeking a more comfortable way to enjoy their daily cup

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

SEATTLE, WA, Sep 23, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Tamer Essentials® is highlighting a practical approach to coffee enjoyment with its mineral-based Coffee Tamer formula, developed for people who want to reduce acid in coffee without sacrificing the flavor or ritual that makes coffee part of their day.







Coffee remains an everyday ritual for millions of people, but its natural acidity can sometimes make the experience less enjoyable. Consumers searching for ways to make coffee less acidic or concerned about an acid stomach from coffee may find that simply switching brands or brewing methods does not always provide the experience they want. Tamer Essentials® approaches the issue differently by addressing acidity directly in the cup.

The company's beginnings are closely connected to founder Steve Loyd's own experience. A longtime coffee enthusiast, Loyd began searching for an alternative after acid-related discomfort started interfering with his ability to comfortably enjoy coffee.

Drawing on his background in science and research, Loyd began investigating mineral-based approaches that could reduce the acidity of coffee while maintaining its familiar flavor. His work eventually resulted in a proprietary formulation and the development of Coffee Tamer.

That experimentation ultimately led to the development of Coffee Tamer and later helped establish Tamer Essentials® as a family-operated company. Today, Steve works alongside his wife, Gayle, and daughter, Ashley, as the business continues developing products designed to make everyday foods and beverages more enjoyable.

Tamer Essentials® uses carefully selected mineral ingredients in its proprietary formulations, including calcium carbonate, magnesium, and potassium, along with plant cellulose. The ingredients used in the formulations are generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Rather than replacing a person's preferred coffee with a specially manufactured alternative, Coffee Tamer is designed to be added to the coffee they already drink. This approach allows coffee enthusiasts to continue choosing the roast, brand, and brewing method they prefer while reducing acidity in the cup.

A company representative shared:

“Coffee is such a personal part of the day, and we understand why people don't want to give up the taste, aroma, and routine they love. Our goal has always been to provide a simple, thoughtfully developed option that fits naturally into that experience. By combining careful research with mineral-based formulations and small-batch production, we're able to remain focused on consistency and quality while helping coffee lovers find a more comfortable way to enjoy their favorite cup every day.”

Quality and consistency remain central to the Tamer Essentials® production process. Products are manufactured in small batches at an FDA-registered facility located north of Seattle, Washington. Specialized production equipment supports precise manufacturing standards, while the company's patent-protected formulations reflect years of development and refinement.

By combining scientific research, carefully selected minerals, and the attention associated with a family-run operation, Tamer Essentials® continues to offer coffee lovers a different approach to managing dietary acidity without asking them to abandon the everyday experiences they value.

People researching acid-reducing drinks may also encounter concerns around how particular beverages fit their individual comfort needs. Likewise, someone searching for a bladder irritation drink may be evaluating beverage acidity as one of several dietary considerations. Tamer Essentials® encourages consumers to consider their individual needs when deciding which foods and drinks work best for them.

About Tamer Essentials®

Tamer Essentials® is a family-owned company focused on creating mineral-based solutions that help consumers reduce acidity in the foods and beverages they enjoy. Founded by Steve Loyd's personal search for a better way to continue drinking coffee, the company has expanded its mission while remaining committed to research, product consistency, and thoughtful manufacturing. Its proprietary, patent-protected formulations are produced in small batches at an FDA-registered facility near Seattle, Washington, with products including Coffee Tamer for reducing acidity in coffee.

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