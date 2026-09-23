Newman LASIK Expands Advanced Laser Vision Correction Services In Northern California

Premier Regional Eye Care Provider Integrates Cutting-Edge Technology and Expanded Specialized Procedures Across Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Sacramento, CA, Sep 23, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Newman LASIK Center, a leading provider of refractive surgery in Northern California, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its advanced laser vision correction services. With locations in Sacramento, Daly City, and the San Francisco Bay Area, the center is reinforcing its commitment to clinical excellence by integrating the latest diagnostic and surgical technologies, ensuring patients have access to the most personalized vision solutions available today.

Under the leadership of Leonard Newman, MD, a highly respected surgeon who has dedicated his 20-year career exclusively to laser vision correction, the clinic is broadening its treatment portfolio. The expansion includes enhanced access to topography-guided, wavefront-guided, and“all-laser” LASIK procedures. By utilizing CustomVueTM WavefrontTM technology, the center can map the unique characteristics of a patient's eye with extreme precision, allowing for a truly bespoke surgical plan.

“Our primary mission has always been to provide the highest level of customized care by pairing our extensive clinical experience with the most sophisticated technology on the market. This expansion represents our dedication to the Northern California community, ensuring that whether a patient visits us in Sacramento or the Bay Area, they receive a tailored treatment plan. We are proud to offer a full spectrum of solutions to help every individual achieve their best possible vision,” said a representative of the clinic.

Beyond traditional LASIK, Newman LASIK Center is highlighting its expertise in a variety of modern alternatives. This includes CLE (Clear Lens Exchange) and other carefully selected procedures designed to meet individual patient needs. This comprehensive approach ensures that even patients who may have been told in the past that they were not candidates for LASIK now have viable options for reducing or eliminating their dependence on glasses and contact lenses.

The clinic's reputation is built on a foundation of patient comfort and safety. Dr. Newman's two decades of specialized focus allow the center to manage complex cases with a high degree of predictability and success. By combining a“patient-first” philosophy with state-of-the-art facilities, Newman LASIK Center continues to set the standard for refractive eye care in the region.

About the Company

At Newman LASIK Center, serving Sacramento, Daly City, and the San Francisco Bay Area, Leonard Newman, MD, is a recognized expert in laser vision correction with a 20-year career dedicated exclusively to the field. The center provides a range of customized treatments.

Contact Information