Thai Airways Earns Six Spots In Skytrax Rankings

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Thai Airways has secured six positions across the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards, with the carrier placing among the top 20 airlines worldwide.

The Thai flag carrier ranked No. 20 in the global airline category and No. 9 among airlines in Asia. It also recorded several service-related placements, including seventh for World's Best Airport Services and 10th for World's Best Airline Cabin Crew.

Thai Airways ranked ninth for Best Airline Staff in Asia and 15th for World's Best Economy Class.

The airline said the recognition reflects its ongoing efforts to improve products and services across the passenger journey. It thanked customers for their continued support and said the results would encourage further improvements.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are based on passenger feedback covering different aspects of airline service and travel experience. The awards include global and regional categories as well as specific areas such as cabin crew, airport services and cabin classes.

Thai Airways said it intends to build on its latest results and improve its positions in future editions of the rankings.

The airline has continued to emphasize service quality as it strengthens its operations and works to enhance the overall travel experience for passengers across its network.

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