Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Diagnostics Market - Strategic Insights And Forecasts, 2026-2035 AI, Molecular Testing, And NGS Drive 10.3% CAGR And $15.59 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through rapid molecular and AI-enabled diagnostics, automated workflows, portfolio expansion, public-health partnerships, and geographic growth in underserved markets.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AMR Diagnostics Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AMR Diagnostics Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from USD 6.43 billion in 2026 to USD 15.59 billion in 2035.

The global AMR diagnostics market is expanding as antimicrobial resistance increases demand for rapid, accurate pathogen identification and resistance detection. Healthcare systems are moving from conventional culture-based methods toward molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing, automated susceptibility testing, and integrated reporting platforms. This transition supports earlier targeted therapy, reduces inappropriate antibiotic use, and strengthens antimicrobial stewardship.

Innovation in molecular diagnostics, automation, genomic surveillance, and artificial intelligence is accelerating the delivery of clinically actionable results. Regulatory agencies, healthcare providers, and public health organizations increasingly recognize AMR diagnostics as essential to infectious disease management and public health preparedness. Investment in rapid phenotypic testing, sequencing platforms, and AI-enabled interpretation tools is expected to support sustained market growth through 2035.

AMR Diagnostics Market Drivers

The rising global burden of antimicrobial resistance is the primary market driver. Resistant pathogens reduce the effectiveness of standard therapies, making empirical treatment less reliable, particularly for severe infections. Hospitals and clinical laboratories require faster diagnostic results to guide antimicrobial selection, improve patient outcomes, and limit unnecessary exposure to broad-spectrum antibiotics.

Antimicrobial stewardship programs are further increasing demand for rapid diagnostics. Healthcare institutions are monitoring prescribing patterns and adopting technologies that enable earlier therapy adjustment. Platforms combining organism identification with resistance detection are gaining strategic importance because they provide actionable information within critical treatment windows.

Adoption of PCR-based systems, multiplex assays, and automated molecular platforms is also increasing. These technologies improve turnaround times and simplify implementation in clinical laboratories while maintaining analytical performance. Conventional culture remains important for susceptibility determination, but its longer processing time can delay treatment optimization in acute care environments.

Government surveillance programs and international public health initiatives are supporting market expansion through infrastructure investment and broader resistance monitoring. National and regional programs are increasing data collection to track resistance patterns, identify emerging threats, and coordinate healthcare responses.

Market Restraints

High capital requirements remain a significant barrier to adoption, particularly for smaller healthcare facilities and resource-constrained laboratories. Advanced molecular systems, sequencing platforms, automation technologies, and associated informatics infrastructure can require substantial initial and ongoing investment.

Limited or inconsistent reimbursement for rapid diagnostic technologies may reduce purchasing incentives despite their potential clinical and operational benefits. Workforce shortages also restrict implementation, as complex workflows can require experienced microbiologists, molecular diagnosticians, and bioinformatics specialists. In addition, differing regulatory requirements across jurisdictions increase compliance costs and may delay commercialization.

Technology and Segment Insights

Culture-based susceptibility testing remains a major clinical reference method because it directly measures antimicrobial effectiveness against isolated pathogens. However, demand is shifting toward PCR, NGS, MALDI-TOF, microarray, and isothermal amplification technologies. Molecular and sequencing platforms can identify resistance genes, characterize emerging mechanisms, and reduce diagnostic turnaround times.

Bacterial pathogens represent the largest testing focus because bacterial AMR continues to create a substantial global healthcare burden. Demand for fungal resistance testing is also increasing as invasive fungal infections become more prevalent among immunocompromised patients. Key testing targets include beta-lactam resistance, carbapenem resistance, methicillin resistance, vancomycin resistance, and multidrug resistance.

Blood, urine, and respiratory specimens account for major AMR testing volumes. Hospitals remain the leading end-user segment, while clinical diagnostic laboratories and public health laboratories continue to expand capacity. AI and machine learning are becoming more influential as laboratories integrate molecular testing, sequencing, susceptibility data, and clinical information. These capabilities support automated interpretation, workflow management, and clinical decision support.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

The competitive landscape includes established diagnostics companies, life science organizations, and specialized molecular and sequencing providers. Thermo Fisher Scientific maintains a broad position across molecular diagnostics, sequencing, laboratory instruments, reagents, and bioinformatics. Its integrated portfolio supports high-throughput testing and genomic analysis.

Roche benefits from expertise in molecular diagnostics, infectious disease testing, and healthcare data integration. bioMerieux remains differentiated by its focus on clinical microbiology, infectious disease diagnostics, and antimicrobial susceptibility testing. BD combines microbiology systems, laboratory automation, and infectious disease diagnostics, while Danaher, through Cepheid and Beckman Coulter, offers molecular testing, microbiology solutions, automation, and laboratory workflow capabilities. QIAGEN supports the market through molecular diagnostics, sample preparation, syndromic testing, and bioinformatics technologies.

Market participants are investing in rapid phenotypic testing, NGS platforms, automated workflows, and AI-enabled analysis. Collaborations between diagnostics manufacturers, healthcare institutions, and public health organizations are increasing to support surveillance and stewardship initiatives. Geographic expansion remains a strategic priority, particularly across Asia Pacific and other emerging markets where healthcare infrastructure and laboratory capacity are developing. Mergers and acquisitions are also enabling larger companies to strengthen their technology portfolios and market reach.

Market Outlook

The AMR diagnostics market is positioned for sustained expansion as antimicrobial resistance, stewardship requirements, and diagnostic innovation reshape infectious disease management. Integrated molecular, phenotypic, and genomic platforms are expected to become increasingly central to treatment selection and resistance surveillance. Although cost, reimbursement, workforce, and regulatory challenges remain, continued investment in automation, clinical validation, and strategic partnerships is creating long-term opportunities for diagnostic manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Key Benefits of the Report



Market Analysis: Evaluation of regional trends, customer segments, policies, socio-economic factors, industry verticals, and growth opportunities.

Competitive Intelligence: Assessment of leading companies, strategic initiatives, market positioning, and entry opportunities.

Growth Drivers and Trends: Analysis of market forces, technology developments, regulatory changes, and emerging demand.

Actionable Recommendations: Insights supporting investment, product development, geographic expansion, and revenue growth strategies. Broad Business Relevance: Research designed for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Business Applications

Organizations use the report for market opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry strategy, geographic expansion, capital investment planning, regulatory analysis, new product development, competitive intelligence, and partnership evaluation.

Report Coverage



Historical data from 2021 to 2024, base year 2025, and forecast years from 2026 to 2035

Growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory framework, and trend analysis

Competitive positioning, corporate strategies, market share evaluation, and trade analysis

Revenue forecasts across technologies, segments, end users, and regions Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and key developments

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Snapshot

1.2 Key Findings

1.3 Analyst Insights

1.4 Strategic Recommendations

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Design

2.2 Data Collection Methodology

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecasting Model

2.5 Assumptions & Limitations

3. AMR Diagnostics Market Overview, Size & Forecast

3.1 Market Definition & Scope

3.2 Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR): Disease and Public Health Overview

3.3 Evolution of AMR Diagnostic Technologies

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Global AMR Burden Analysis

3.6 Prevalence of Drug-Resistant Pathogens

3.7 Diagnosed Patient Population Analysis

3.8 Testing Volume Analysis

3.9 Current Diagnostic and Clinical Management Landscape

3.10 Historical Market Size Analysis (2021-2025)

3.11 Market Forecast Analysis (2026-2035)

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4 Market Challenges

5. Industry Landscape

5.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Pricing Analysis

5.3 Reimbursement Landscape

6. Innovation Landscape

6.1 Emerging Technologies in AMR Diagnostics

6.2 Product Innovation Trends

6.3 Clinical Trial Analysis

6.4 Pipeline Analysis

6.5 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Integration

6.6 AI and Bioinformatics Integration

6.7 Technology Roadmap

7. Regulatory Landscape

7.1 Regulatory Framework

7.2 Approval Pathways

7.3 Compliance Requirements

8. AMR Diagnostics Market Landscape Analysis

8.1 Analysis by Technology Platform

8.2 Analysis by Biomarker Type

8.3 Analysis by Sample Type

8.4 Analysis by Clinical Application

8.5 Analysis by Testing Methodology

8.6 Analysis by End User Environment

9. AMR Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis (2021-2035)

9.1 By Product Type

9.1.1 Instruments

9.1.2 Reagents & Consumables

9.1.3 Software & Analytics Solutions

9.2 By Technology

9.2.1 Culture-Based Susceptibility Testing

9.2.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

9.2.3 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

9.2.4 Microarray-Based Diagnostics

9.2.5 Mass Spectrometry (MALDI-TOF)

9.2.6 Isothermal Amplification Technologies

9.2.7 Other Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

9.3 By Pathogen Type

9.3.1 Bacterial Pathogens

9.3.2 Fungal Pathogens

9.3.3 Viral Pathogens

9.4 By Resistance Mechanism

9.4.1?-Lactam Resistance

9.4.2 Carbapenem Resistance

9.4.3 Methicillin Resistance

9.4.4 Vancomycin Resistance

9.4.5 Multidrug Resistance

9.5 By Sample Type

9.5.1 Blood

9.5.2 Urine

9.5.3 Respiratory Samples

9.5.4 Wound Samples

9.5.5 Stool Samples

9.5.6 Other Sample Types

9.6 By End User

9.6.1 Hospitals

9.6.2 Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

9.6.3 Academic & Research Institutes

9.6.4 Public Health Laboratories

9.6.5 Other End Users

10. AMR Diagnostics Market Geographical Analysis (2021-2035)

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 South America

10.5 Middle East & Africa

11. AMR Diagnostics Market Country Analysis (2021-2035)

11.1 United States

11.2 Canada

11.3 Germany

11.4 United Kingdom

11.5 France

11.6 Italy

11.7 Spain

11.8 China

11.9 Japan

11.10 India

11.11 South Korea

11.12 Australia

11.13 Brazil

11.14 Saudi Arabia

11.15 South Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis

12.2 Strategic Developments

12.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships & Collaborations

12.4 Product Launches

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

13.3 bioMerieux SA

13.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.5 Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Beckman Coulter)

13.6 QIAGEN N.V.

13.7 Bruker Corporation

13.8 Abbott Laboratories

13.9 Sysmex Corporation

13.10 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

13.11 T2 Biosystems, Inc.

13.12 OpGen, Inc.

13.13 Revvity, Inc.

13.14 Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

13.15 Seegene Inc.

14. AMR Diagnostics Market Commercial Forecast Analysis

14.1 Culture-Based Susceptibility Testing Diagnostics Forecast

14.2 PCR-Based AMR Diagnostics Forecast

14.3 NGS-Based AMR Diagnostics Forecast

14.4 MALDI-TOF-Based AMR Diagnostics Forecast

14.5 Rapid Syndromic Testing Solutions Forecast

14.6 Reagents & Consumables Forecast

14.7 Software & Bioinformatics Solutions Forecast

15. Investment & Funding Analysis

15.1 Venture Capital Trends

15.2 Government Funding

15.3 R&D Investments

16. Future Outlook

16.1 Key Growth Opportunities

16.2 Future Industry Trends

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

bioMerieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Beckman Coulter)

QIAGEN N.V.

Bruker Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Sysmex Corporation

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

OpGen, Inc.

Revvity, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc Seegene Inc.

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