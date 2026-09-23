Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Gene Therapy Market Global Report 2026: A $13.44 Billion Market By 2030 As Novartis, Vertex, CRISPR Therapeutics And Orchard Therapeutics Accelerate The Gene-Editing Race

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Gene Therapy Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Gene Therapy Market to Reach $13.44 Billion by 2030

The global autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by advances in gene-editing platforms, growing investment in rare disease treatments and the rising adoption of personalized therapies. The market is projected to increase from $5.23 billion in 2025 to $6.30 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.

Historical growth has been supported by improvements in viral vector technologies, the increasing prevalence of rare genetic disorders, growth in stem cell transplantation procedures and the clinical success of ex vivo therapies. Continued investment in regenerative medicine research has also strengthened the development pipeline for treatments targeting inherited blood, immune and metabolic conditions.

The autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy market is forecast to reach $13.44 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2026. Key market growth drivers include the commercialization of gene-editing therapies, increasing regulatory approvals for advanced treatments, wider adoption of personalized medicine and expanding investment in cell and gene therapy infrastructure. The development of next-generation non-viral delivery platforms is also expected to improve treatment scalability, manufacturing efficiency and clinical accessibility.

Major autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy market trends include advances in stem cell engineering platforms and the continued expansion of ex vivo hematopoietic stem cell modification. Developers are increasingly focused on personalized, potentially curative treatments for rare genetic disorders. At the same time, the clinical pipeline is broadening as researchers explore next-generation viral and non-viral gene delivery systems and new regenerative applications for modified hematopoietic stem cells.

Rising healthcare investment in rare diseases is expected to remain a significant market catalyst. Government incentives, orphan drug policies, tax credits and regulatory support are encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop therapies for underserved patient populations. This funding is accelerating research, supporting clinical trials and improving access to high-cost personalized treatments designed to address the genetic causes of rare blood and immune disorders.

In April 2024, Global Genes reported that companies developing rare disease drugs raised $7.1 billion through public equity and debt financing during the first quarter of 2024. This represented a 307% increase from the $1.8 billion raised during the corresponding period in 2023. The sharp increase demonstrates growing investor confidence in rare disease research and strengthens the outlook for autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy development.

Innovation in CRISPR/Cas9-based gene-edited treatments is also reshaping the competitive and clinical landscape. In February 2024, Vertex Pharmaceuticals received conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission for CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel), developed in collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics. The authorization covers patients aged 12 years and older with severe sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. The therapy modifies hematopoietic stem cells outside the body before reinfusion, enabling sustained production of functional hemoglobin and potentially reducing vaso-occlusive crises and dependence on regular blood transfusions.

Strategic partnerships are further supporting the transition of gene therapy programs from research into clinical development. In October 2025, AGC Biologics partnered with Rarity Public Benefit Corporation to support the development and Good Manufacturing Practice manufacturing of RDP-101 for adenosine deaminase severe combined immunodeficiency. Under the collaboration, AGC Biologics is providing development and manufacturing capabilities intended to advance the ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy program toward clinical use.

North America was the largest regional market for autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy in 2025, supported by established biotechnology infrastructure, substantial research funding and early adoption of advanced therapies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Therapy Type: Gene Addition Therapy; Gene Editing Therapy; Viral Vector Based Therapy; Non Viral Vector Based Therapy

2) By Disease Area: Rare Blood Disorders; Primary Immunodeficiency; Lysosomal Storage Disorders; Hemoglobinopathies

3) By End User: Hospitals; Specialty Clinics; Research Institutes; Cell And Gene Therapy Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Gene Addition Therapy: Ex Vivo Gene Addition Therapy; Retroviral Gene Addition Therapy; Stable Gene Transfer Therapy; Corrective Gene Replacement Therapy

2) By Gene Editing Therapy: Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats Gene Editing; Zinc Finger Nuclease Gene Editing; Transcription Activator Like Effector Nuclease Gene Editing; Base Editing Therapy

3) By Viral Vector Based Therapy: Lentiviral Vector Therapy; Adenoviral Vector Therapy; Adeno Associated Viral Vector Therapy; Retroviral Vector Therapy

4) By Non Viral Vector Based Therapy: Electroporation Based Gene Delivery; Lipid Nanoparticle Gene Delivery; Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid Delivery; Polymer Based Gene Delivery

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

