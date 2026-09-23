Minimally Invasive Robotic Surgical System Market Global Report 2026: Benchmark Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker And Zimmer Biomet Now

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Minimally Invasive Robotic Surgical System Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Minimally Invasive Robotic Surgical System Market to Reach $18.15 Billion by 2030

The global minimally invasive robotic surgical system market is experiencing rapid expansion as healthcare providers invest in advanced surgical infrastructure and seek technologies that improve precision, procedural consistency, and patient outcomes. The market is projected to grow from $8.9 billion in 2025 to $10.25 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.

Growth during the historical period was supported by increasing demand for laparoscopic surgery, rising hospital investment in advanced operating room technologies, and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions requiring surgical intervention. A shortage of surgeons with expertise in complex procedures and the early adoption of robotic-assisted surgery platforms also contributed to market development.

The minimally invasive robotic surgical system market is forecast to reach $18.15 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.4%. Key growth drivers include greater use of robotic platforms in outpatient facilities and ambulatory surgical centers, improved reimbursement for robotic procedures, and the increasing role of precision medicine in surgical planning. Demand for minimally invasive cosmetic and elective procedures, combined with the development of hybrid operating rooms, is also expected to support market growth.

Prominent minimally invasive robotic surgery trends include the integration of haptic feedback for greater surgical precision, advanced intraoperative imaging and navigation, and the development of miniaturized instruments for smaller incisions. Healthcare organizations are also prioritizing operating room workflow integration, compatibility between robotic systems and existing infrastructure, and enhanced sterilization, maintenance, and infection-control protocols.

Increasing patient and provider preference for minimally invasive procedures remains a major market driver. Greater awareness of treatment options, together with demand for reduced recovery time, lower procedural risk, less postoperative pain, and limited scarring, is encouraging adoption across multiple specialties. Robotic surgical systems support these objectives through enhanced visualization, controlled instrument movement, improved access to difficult anatomical locations, and greater precision during complex procedures.

Demand for minimally invasive cosmetic treatments illustrates this broader shift. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 347,782 liposuction procedures were performed in the United States in 2023, an increase of 7% from 2022. Minimally invasive procedures also grew by 7% over the same period, exceeding the growth rate recorded for surgical procedures by two percentage points. This momentum is expected to create additional opportunities for robotic surgery technologies that can support accurate treatment and faster recovery.

Product innovation is strengthening the competitive outlook for the minimally invasive robotic surgical system market. Manufacturers and healthcare providers are advancing robotic-assisted platforms with high-definition three-dimensional visualization, motion scaling, ergonomic surgeon consoles, and precise robotic arms. These capabilities can reduce blood loss and postoperative complications while supporting applications in urology, gynecology, oncology, and general surgery.

In July 2025, Aster MIMS Calicut introduced North Kerala's first Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System, expanding access to robotic-assisted procedures in India. The platform provides magnified three-dimensional views and improved access to challenging anatomical areas, helping surgeons perform complex operations through smaller incisions. The deployment also reinforced the hospital's position as an advanced center for robotic surgery in the region.

Strategic acquisitions are further shaping the robotic surgery market. In October 2025, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. acquired Monogram Technologies Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was designed to strengthen Zimmer Biomet's orthopedic robotics portfolio through the integration of AI-enabled, CT-based semi-autonomous and fully autonomous technologies. It also supports the company's development of next-generation robotic solutions for joint replacement surgery, including total knee arthroplasty.

North America was the largest regional market for minimally invasive robotic surgical systems in 2025, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, technology adoption, and investment in robotic surgery programs. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Multi Port Robotic Surgical Systems; Single Port Robotic Surgical Systems; Modular Robotic Platforms; Table Mounted Robotic Systems

2) By Procedure Type: Soft Tissue Surgery; Hard Tissue Surgery; Laparoscopic Robotic Assisted Procedures; Percutaneous Or Catheter Based Robotic Procedures

3) By Application: General Surgery; Urology; Gynecology; Orthopedic Surgery; Cardiothoracic Surgery; Neurosurgery

4) By End User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Specialty Surgical Clinics; Academic And Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Multi Port Robotic Surgical Systems: Multi Arm Multi Port Robotic Surgical Systems; Laparoscopic Multi Port Robotic Surgical Systems; High Precision Multi Port Robotic Surgical Systems; Integrated Imaging Multi Port Robotic Surgical Systems

2) By Single Port Robotic Surgical Systems: Flexible Single Port Robotic Surgical Systems; Compact Single Port Robotic Surgical Systems; Minimally Invasive Single Port Robotic Systems; Hand Controlled Single Port Robotic Systems

3) By Modular Robotic Platforms: Configurable Modular Robotic Surgical Platforms; Multi Procedure Modular Robotic Systems; Expandable Modular Robotic Surgical Platforms; Artificial Intelligence Assisted Modular Robotic Systems

4) By Table Mounted Robotic Systems: Fixed Table Mounted Robotic Surgical Systems; Adjustable Table Mounted Robotic Systems; Portable Table Mounted Robotic Systems; Integrated Imaging Table Mounted Robotic Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

