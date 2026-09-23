Medical Textile Market Global Report 2026: A $39.53 Billion Revenue Surge To $64.28 Billion By 2030 At 26.9% CAGR, Benchmark 3M, Medline Industries, Cardinal Health, And Dupont To Secure Market Share

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Textile Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical Textile Market to Reach $64.28 Billion by 2030 as Healthcare Demand Accelerates

The global medical textile market is experiencing exponential growth, supported by rising healthcare expenditure, expanding medical infrastructure and increasing demand for advanced materials across clinical settings. The market is projected to grow from $19.44 billion in 2025 to $24.75 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4%. Historical growth has been driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, a higher volume of surgical procedures and greater demand for hygiene, protective and patient-care products.

Strong momentum is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The medical textile market is forecast to reach $64.28 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 26.9%. Key growth factors include rising investment in advanced healthcare materials, growing demand for personalized treatment solutions and wider adoption of sustainable medical textiles. An aging global population, the increasing burden of chronic diseases and continued technological advances in implantable textile products are also expected to support market expansion.

Prominent medical textile market trends include increased demand for infection prevention and control products, growing adoption of antimicrobial fabrics and wider use of biodegradable and biocompatible materials. Healthcare providers and medical device manufacturers are also expanding their use of high-performance textiles in wound care, surgical products, implants, compression garments and patient-monitoring applications. These developments are creating opportunities for manufacturers capable of delivering specialized products that combine clinical performance, patient comfort and regulatory compliance.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a major driver of medical textile market growth. Long-term health conditions are raising demand for continuous care, advanced treatment options and products that support ongoing disease management. Medical textiles contribute to patient care through wound dressings, compression therapy, implantable materials and wearable health-monitoring technologies. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, chronic conditions were responsible for an estimated 4.4 million years of healthy life lost in Australia during 2023, accounting for 85% of the country's total disease burden. This growing healthcare challenge is strengthening demand for textile-based products designed to improve comfort, support recovery and enhance treatment outcomes.

Innovation is becoming increasingly important as medical textile companies seek to improve material performance, accelerate product development and provide more customized healthcare solutions. In February 2026, Corza Medical launched its Biomedical Textiles Innovation Lab to support original equipment manufacturer product development in the healthcare industry. The facility focuses on advanced biomedical textile engineering, rapid prototyping, material evaluation and collaborative development for medical device manufacturers. The initiative is intended to shorten time-to-market while enabling the creation of next-generation surgical, implantable and therapeutic textile products with improved functionality and customization.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In December 2025, Spain-based textile manufacturer Nextil entered into an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Isavela for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is designed to strengthen Nextil's position in the United States medical textiles market and expand its presence in the high-value medical garments segment. It also supports greater integration across the value chain, from fabric development to finished medical apparel. Isavela specializes in compression and post-operative garments supplied to hospitals, clinics and healthcare professionals.

North America was the largest region in the medical textile market in 2025, reflecting its developed healthcare infrastructure, substantial medical spending and strong demand for advanced clinical products. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as healthcare capacity expands and investment in medical technologies increases. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries included are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Nonwoven Textiles; Woven Textiles; Knitted Textiles; Braided Textiles; Other Product Types

2) By Material: Natural Fibers; Synthetic Polymers; Biodegradable Materials; Composite Materials; Other Material Types

3) By Application: Surgical And Implantable Products; Wound Care Products; Hygiene Products; Protective Apparel; Other Application Types

4) By End Use: Hospitals And Clinics; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Home Healthcare Settings; Diagnostic Centers; Other End Use Types

Subsegments:

1) By Nonwoven Textiles: Spunbond Nonwoven Textiles; Meltblown Nonwoven Textiles; Needle Punched Nonwoven Textiles; Hydroentangled Nonwoven Textiles; Thermal Bonded Nonwoven Textiles

2) By Woven Textiles: Plain Woven Textiles; Twill Woven Textiles; Satin Woven Textiles; Dobby Woven Textiles; Jacquard Woven Textiles

3) By Knitted Textiles: Warp Knitted Textiles; Weft Knitted Textiles; Circular Knitted Textiles; Flat Knitted Textiles

4) By Braided Textiles: Round Braided Textiles; Flat Braided Textiles; Hollow Braided Textiles; Diamond Braided Textiles

5) By Other Product Types: Felt Based Textiles; Laminated Textiles; Coated Textiles; Composite Textiles

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

