North America Electric Fireplace Market Report 2026-2033 Energy-Efficient Heating, Smart Home Integration And Flexible Installation Drive Demand Across Residential And Commercial Sectors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is rising for smart, eco-friendly electric fireplaces, led by indoor wall-mounted LED models, with opportunities in outdoor, two-sided, LCD, commercial and online segments

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Electric Fireplace Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Category, Projection Type, Application, Installation Type, End User, Distribution Channel, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America electric fireplace market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 6% during the 2026-2033 forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient heating products, increased home renovation activity, expanding smart home adoption, urban housing development, and consumer interest in customizable interior decor.

Electric fireplaces have progressed from basic decorative appliances to advanced heating and design solutions for residential and commercial environments. Improvements in LED flame simulation, heating elements, thermostatic controls, electrical safety, and connected features have increased their appeal. Consumers are increasingly choosing electric models because they provide ambiance and supplemental heating without combustion, venting, gas connections, smoke, or ash.

Residential demand remains strong as homeowners incorporate electric fireplaces into living rooms, bedrooms, basements, entertainment walls, apartments, and renovated spaces. Commercial adoption is also expanding across hotels, restaurants, spas, offices, retail locations, wellness centers, and hospitality venues. App-based operation, voice-control compatibility, programmable settings, energy-saving modes, realistic flame effects, and flexible installation formats are expected to support continued market development.

Category Outlook

The market is segmented into one-sided and two-sided electric fireplaces. One-sided products dominated the North America electric fireplace market in 2025 and are forecast to maintain their leadership through 2033. The segment is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

One-sided models benefit from broad compatibility with conventional room layouts and availability in wall-mounted, mantel, insert, and freestanding formats. Two-sided electric fireplaces are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2026 to 2033, driven by demand from premium residences, hotels, restaurants, and offices featuring open-plan interiors and room-divider installations.

Projection Type Outlook

LED products led the market by projection type in 2025 and are anticipated to remain dominant through 2033. The segment is projected to generate USD 2.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. Adoption is supported by energy efficiency, long operating life, bright flame effects, affordability, and low maintenance requirements.

The LCD segment is expected to record a CAGR of 6.5% between 2026 and 2033. Growth is associated with demand for premium digital flame displays, selectable visual scenes, smart controls, and statement fireplace designs in luxury homes, contemporary offices, and hospitality settings.

Application and Installation Outlook

Indoor applications dominated the North America electric fireplace market in 2025 and are forecast to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%. Demand spans homes, apartments, hotels, offices, basements, bedrooms, and renovated living areas. Outdoor applications are projected to grow at a faster CAGR of 7.5%, supported by investment in patios, covered decks, rooftop terraces, resorts, restaurants, and exterior entertainment spaces.

By installation type, wall-mounted electric fireplaces held the leading market position in 2025. The segment is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.3%. Space-efficient profiles, recessed installation options, remote operation, and smart home compatibility are contributing to adoption in apartments, condominiums, compact homes, and commercial interiors.

Freestanding models are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2026-2033, reflecting demand for portable and flexible heating products. Insert models are also gaining traction as homeowners upgrade existing fireplace cavities while retaining established hearth designs.

End User and Distribution Channel Outlook

Residential users represent the leading end-user segment, supported by home remodeling, smart appliance adoption, decorative heating trends, and demand for low-maintenance alternatives to wood- and gas-burning fireplaces. Commercial demand continues to expand as businesses prioritize safe heating, programmable operation, indoor air quality, durable construction, and visually distinctive interiors.

Offline distribution remains prominent because buyers often prefer to evaluate flame quality, dimensions, materials, finishes, and installation requirements in person. Specialty fireplace retailers, appliance showrooms, home improvement stores, furniture outlets, and dealer networks also provide consultation, installation assistance, and after-sales support.

Online sales are expanding through e-commerce marketplaces and direct-to-consumer platforms. Wider product selection, competitive pricing, customer reviews, virtual demonstrations, convenient delivery, comparison tools, and omnichannel retail strategies are strengthening this distribution channel.

Country Outlook

The United States dominated the North America electric fireplace market in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position through 2033. The US market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. Key drivers include home renovation spending, extensive retail availability, smart home adoption, apartment development, and demand for cleaner decorative heating products.

Canada is forecast to register a CAGR of 8.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by seasonal heating needs, sustainability priorities, indoor air quality considerations, and adoption of realistic flame technologies. Mexico is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1%, benefiting from urban residential construction, modern interior design trends, connected appliance demand, and installations that do not require chimney infrastructure.

Key Companies Profiled



Glen Dimplex Group

Twin-Star International, Inc.

Wolf Steel Ltd.

Hearth & Home Technologies, LLC

Amantii Electric Fireplaces

Stovax Heating Group

Modern Flames

Touchstone Home Products, Inc.

Real Flame British Fires Ltd.

North America Electric Fireplace Market Segmentation



Category: One-sided and two-sided

Projection Type: LED and LCD

Application: Indoor and outdoor

Installation Type: Wall mounted, freestanding, and insert

End User: Residential and commercial

Distribution Channel: Offline and online Country: United States, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America

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