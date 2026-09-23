North America Air Conditioning Systems Market To Reach US$36 Billion By 2032 As Smart HVAC And Energy-Efficient Technologies Gain Momentum
The North America air conditioning systems market is projected to reach USD 36.0 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% during 2026-2033. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for energy-efficient cooling, replacement of aging equipment, smart HVAC adoption, building retrofits, electrification initiatives, and the transition to refrigerants with lower global warming potential.
Advances in compressors, refrigerants, heat exchangers, electrical components, and system design have strengthened the performance and reliability of modern air conditioning systems. Digital controls, connected thermostats, predictive diagnostics, and building automation platforms are also enabling residential, commercial, and institutional users to improve indoor comfort while reducing energy consumption and operating costs.
Regulatory requirements covering energy efficiency and refrigerant use are accelerating product redesign across North America. Manufacturers are investing in advanced compressors, sustainable components, connected controls, and intelligent system management. Replacement demand from homes, offices, retail properties, healthcare facilities, schools, and other institutional buildings is expected to provide consistent market opportunities throughout the forecast period.
Technology Outlook
By technology, the North America air conditioning systems market is segmented into inverter and non-inverter systems. Inverter systems led the market in 2025 and are expected to maintain their dominant position through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 23.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The non-inverter segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2026 to 2033.
Inverter air conditioning systems continue to gain market share because of their variable-speed performance, temperature stability, quiet operation, lower electricity consumption, and compatibility with smart HVAC controls. Adoption is further supported by utility incentives, green building standards, efficiency regulations, and greater awareness of long-term energy savings. Non-inverter systems remain competitive in price-sensitive applications due to lower initial costs, straightforward installation, and established maintenance practices.
Type Outlook
By type, the market includes ductless mini-split systems, package air conditioners, and split systems. Ductless mini-split systems dominated in 2025 and are anticipated to retain their leading position through 2033. The segment is expected to achieve a market value of USD 14.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%.
Ductless mini-split systems are benefiting from demand for zoned cooling, flexible installation, compact equipment, and efficient retrofits in properties without existing ductwork. Package air conditioners, projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during 2026-2033, remain important across retail, education, office, commercial, and light industrial facilities. Split systems are expected to record the highest type-based CAGR of 6.4%, supported by broad residential and commercial adoption and compatibility with established HVAC infrastructure.
End-Use Outlook
The residential segment leads the North America air conditioning systems market, supported by household cooling requirements, home renovation activity, replacement cycles, smart thermostat adoption, and demand for improved indoor comfort. Consumers increasingly prioritize efficient operation, reduced electricity use, quiet performance, indoor air quality, and remote system management.
Commercial demand is expanding across offices, retail stores, hotels, healthcare facilities, schools, and institutional properties that require dependable climate control. Industrial applications include warehouses, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, data-related environments, and other sites where temperature management is essential to equipment performance and operational continuity.
Country Outlook
The United States led the regional market in 2025 and is expected to remain dominant through 2033. The US air conditioning systems market is projected to reach USD 26.0 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2%. Growth is supported by high residential penetration, substantial replacement demand, smart HVAC deployment, stringent efficiency standards, refrigerant transition programs, and the presence of major manufacturers.
Canada is forecast to register a CAGR of 8.1% during 2026-2033, driven by building retrofits, sustainability policies, heat pump integration, connected climate controls, and demand for efficient systems across varied climatic conditions. Mexico is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, supported by urban development, industrial expansion, domestic manufacturing, and rising adoption of smart, energy-efficient cooling systems.
Key Companies Profiled
- Daikin Industries, Ltd. Midea Group Co., Ltd. Gree Electric Appliances Inc. Carrier Global Corporation Johnson Controls International plc Trane Technologies plc LG Electronics Inc. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Panasonic Holdings Corporation
North America Air Conditioning Systems Market Segmentation
By Technology
- Inverter Non-Inverter
By Type
- Ductless Mini-Split Systems Package Air Conditioners Split Systems
By End Use
- Residential Commercial Industrial
By Country
- United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America
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