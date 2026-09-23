Yieldmax® Etfs Announces Weekly Distributions For Group 2 Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax® ETFs today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Group 2 weekly pay ETFs. Group 2 Distribution Announcement

Ex. & Record Date: September 24, 2026

Payment Date: September 25, 2026

ETF

Ticker 1 ETF Name Distribution

Frequency Distribution per

Share Distribution

Rate 2,4 ,5 30-Day

SEC Yield 3 AIYY YieldMax® AI Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0999 68.71% 2.39% AMDY YieldMax® AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.7791 76.70% 2.40% AMZY YieldMax® AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0563 27.92% 2.58% APLY YieldMax® AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0783 33.87% 2.28% BABO YieldMax® BABA Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0482 33.06% 3.23% BRKC YieldMax® BRKB Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.1356 17.79% 2.69% CONY YieldMax® COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.2807 67.70% 2.55% CRCO YieldMax® CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.2279 80.69% 1.91% CRSH YieldMax® Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.1656 45.65% 2.24% CVNY YieldMax® CVNA Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.2180 61.50% 2.47% DIPS YieldMax® Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.2371 39.10% 3.26% DRAY YieldMax® DKNG Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.1011 40.91% 2.41% FBY YieldMax® META Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0983 52.04% 2.82% FIAT YieldMax® Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.1573 55.83% 1.88% GDXY YieldMax® Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0957 44.87% 2.65% GMEY YieldMax® GME Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.3534 70.51% 2.80% GOOY YieldMax® GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0605 25.70% 3.41% HIYY YieldMax® HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.1537 65.84% 2.24% HOOY YieldMax® HOOD Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.4633 80.93% 2.10% INYY YieldMax® INTC Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.6657 80.97% 2.57% JPO YieldMax® JP Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0460 17.54% 2.24% MARO YieldMax® MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0802 90.58% 3.26% MRNY YieldMax® MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.6367 85.74% 1.01% MSFO YieldMax® MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0504 21.60% 2.14% MSTY YieldMax® MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.3421 100.32% 1.74% NFLY YieldMax® NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0349 25.78% 2.69% NVDY YieldMax® NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0995 40.51% 2.35% OARK YieldMax® Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.1670 28.26% 2.81% PLTY YieldMax® PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.2673 38.13% 1.97% PYPY YieldMax® PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.1520 30.54% 2.97% RBLY YieldMax® RBLX Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.1580 80.30% 2.29% RDYY YieldMax® RDDT Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.1525 50.87% 2.58% SMCY YieldMax® SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0735 69.13% 1.83% SNOY YieldMax® SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.1332 61.08% 1.08% TSLY YieldMax® TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.2147 48.70% 3.05% TSMY YieldMax® TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0919 30.32% 2.77% WNTR YieldMax® Short MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.1846 65.37% 2.32% XOMO YieldMax® XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0455 22.21% 2.65% XYZY YieldMax® XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.1472 32.54% 2.29% YBIT YieldMax® Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.1924 46.04% 2.17% YQQQ YieldMax® Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.0368 20.53% 2.63% YSPC YieldMax® SPCX Option Income Strategy ETF Weekly $0.6071 65.89% 2.31%



Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (866) 864-3968 .

Each Fund has a limited operating history, and while each Fund's objective is to provide current income, there is no guarantee the Fund will make a distribution. Distributions are likely to vary greatly in amount. Distributions may also include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease an ETF's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment.

The table 1 below lists each Funds Gross Expense Ratio (Gross ER). For the most recent STANDARDIZED AND MONTH-END PERFORMANCE, please click on the ETF ticker below:

Ticker Gross ER Ticker Gross

ER Ticker Gross

ER Ticker Gross

ER Ticker Gross

ER Ticker Gross

ER AIYY 0.99% CRCO 1.01% GDXY 1.00% MARO 1.00% PLTY 1.07% TSMY 1.01% AMDY 1.00% CRSH 1.05% GMEY 1.01% MRNY 1.00% PYPY 1.31% WNTR 1.00% AMZY 1.09% CVNY 1.09% GOOY 1.14% MSFO 1.03% RBLY 0.99% XOMO 1.17% APLY 1.04% DIPS 1.05% HIYY 1.01% MSTY 1.03% RDYY 1.01% XYZY 1.36% BABO 1.00% DRAY 1.03% HOOY 0.99% NFLY 1.03% SMCY 1.01% YBIT 1.02% BRKC 1.01% FBY 1.06% INYY 0.99% NVDY 1.09% SNOY 1.00% YQQQ 1.11% CONY 1.04% FIAT 1.05% JPO 1.04% OARK 1.00% TSLY 1.07% YSPC 1.01%



Each Fund has a limited operating history, and while each Fund's objective is to provide current income, there is no guarantee the Fund will make a distribution. Distributions are likely to vary greatly in amount. Distributions may also include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease an ETF's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment.

Note: CRSH, DIPS, FIAT, WNTR and YQQQ are hereinafter referred to as the“ Short ETFs.”

Distributions are not guaranteed. The Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield are not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Distribution Rate or 30-Day SEC Yield. Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from period to period and may be zero. Accordingly, the Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant.

Investors in the Funds will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions with respect to the underlying reference asset(s).

1 The gross expense ratio shown for each Fund reflects the management fee, other expenses, and, for certain Funds, acquired fund fees and expenses ("AFFE").

2The Distribution Rate shown is as of close on September 22, 2026 . The Distribution Rate is the annual distribution rate an investor would receive if the most recent distribution, which includes option income, remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate is calculated by annualizing an ETF's Distribution per Share and dividing such annualized amount by the ETF's most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return. Distributions may also include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gains, and return of investor capital, which may decrease an ETF's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. These Distribution Rates may be caused by unusually favorable market conditions and may not be sustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future.

3The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income, earned by such ETF over the 30-Day period ending August 3 1 , 2026, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on such ETF's share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

4 Each ETF's strategy ( except those of the Short ETFs ) will cap potential gains if its reference asset's shares increase in value, yet subjects an investor to all potential losses if the reference asset's shares decrease in value. Such potential losses may not be offset by income received by the ETF. Each Short ETF's strategy will cap potential gains if its reference asset decreases in value, yet subjects an investor to all potential losses if the reference asset increases in value. Such potential losses may not be offset by income received by the ETF.

5The distribution may include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital and has the potential to change during any given tax year. Please refer to the 19a-1 Notice, which can be located on each Fund's website, regarding the composition of distributions, including return of capital. Final determination of a distribution's tax character will be made on Form 1099 DIV.

Each Fund has a limited operating history and while each Fund's objective is to provide current income, there is no guarantee the Fund will make a distribution. Distributions are likely to vary greatly in amount.

Important Information

This material must be preceded or accompanied by the prospectus. For all prospectuses, click here.

Contact Vince DiLullo at ... for more information.

Tidal Investments, LLC is the adviser for all YieldMax® ETFs.

THE FUND, TRUST, AND ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY UNDERLYING REFERENCE ASSET.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Risk Disclosures (applicable to all YieldMax ETFs referenced above, except the Short ETFs)

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Indirect Investment Risk. The Index is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way. Investors in the Fund will not have the right to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to the companies that comprise the Index but will be subject to declines in the performance of the Index.

Call Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund's call writing strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in the positive price returns of the underlying reference asset and, in turn, the Fund's returns, both during the term of the sold call options and over longer periods.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared (“cleared derivatives”). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund's counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house (“clearing members”) can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political events, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund's investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given period. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next .

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is“non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

New Fund Risk. Certain Funds are recently organized with limited or no operating history. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security (ARKK, TSLA, AAPL, NVDA, AMZN, META, GOOGL, NFLX, COIN, MSFT, XOM, JPM, AMD, PYPL, XYZ, MRNA, AI, MSTR, Bitcoin ETP, GDX®, SNOW, BABA, TSM, SMCI, PLTR, MARA, CVNA, HOOD, BRK.B, DKNG, RBLX, RDDT, GME, HIMS, CRCL, INTC, SPCX), may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

Risk Disclosure (applicable only to MARO)

Digital Assets Risk: The Fund does not invest directly in Bitcoin or any other digital assets. The Fund does not invest directly in derivatives that track the performance of Bitcoin or any other digital assets. The Fund does not invest in or seek direct exposure to the current“spot” or cash price of Bitcoin. Investors seeking direct exposure to the price of Bitcoin should consider an investment other than the Fund. Digital assets like Bitcoin, designed as mediums of exchange, are still an emerging asset class. They operate independently of any central authority or government backing and are subject to regulatory changes and extreme price volatility.

Risk Disclosures (applicable only to BABO and TSMY)

Currency Risk: Indirect exposure to foreign currencies subjects the Fund to the risk that currencies will decline in value relative to the U.S. dollar. Currency rates in foreign countries may fluctuate significantly over short periods of time for a number of reasons, including changes in interest rates and the imposition of currency controls or other political developments in the U.S. or abroad.

Depositary Receipts Risk: The securities underlying BABO and TSMY are American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Investment in ADRs may be less liquid than the underlying shares in their primary trading market.

Foreign Market and Trading Risk: The trading markets for many foreign securities are not as active as U.S. markets and may have less governmental regulation and oversight.

Foreign Securities Risk: Investments in securities of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks that may not be present with investments in securities of U.S. issuers, such as risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability, as well as varying regulatory requirements applicable to investments in non-U.S. issuers. There may be less information publicly available about a non-U.S. issuer than a U.S. issuer. Non-U.S. issuers may also be subject to different regulatory, accounting, auditing, financial reporting, and investor protection standards than U.S. issuers.

Risk Disclosures (applicable only to GDXY)

Risk of Investing in Foreign Securities. The Fund is exposed indirectly to the securities of foreign issuers selected by GDX®'s investment adviser, which subjects the Fund to the risks associated with such companies. Investments in the securities of foreign issuers involve risks beyond those associated with investments in U.S. securities.

Risk of Investing in Gold and Silver Mining Companies. The Fund is exposed indirectly to gold and silver mining companies selected by GDX®'s investment adviser, which subjects the Fund to the risks associated with such companies.

The Fund invests in options contracts based on the value of the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX®), which subjects the Fund to some of the same risks as if it owned GDX®, as well as the risks associated with Canadian, Australian and Emerging Market Issuers, and Small-and Medium-Capitalization companies.

Risk Disclosures (applicable only to YBIT)

YBIT does not invest directly in Bitcoin or any other digital assets. YBIT does not invest directly in derivatives that track the performance of Bitcoin or any other digital assets. YBIT does not invest in or seek direct exposure to the current“spot” or cash price of Bitcoin. Investors seeking direct exposure to the price of Bitcoin should consider an investment other than YBIT.

Bitcoin Investment Risk: The Fund's indirect investment in Bitcoin, through holdings in one or more Underlying ETPs, exposes it to the unique risks of this emerging innovation. Bitcoin's price is highly volatile, and its market is influenced by the changing Bitcoin network, fluctuating acceptance levels, and unpredictable usage trends.

Digital Assets Risk: Digital assets like Bitcoin, designed as mediums of exchange, are still an emerging asset class. They operate independently of any central authority or government backing and are subject to regulatory changes and extreme price volatility. Potentially No 1940 Act Protections. As of the date of this Prospectus, there is only a single eligible Underlying ETP, and it is an investment company subject to the 1940 Act.

Bitcoin ETP Risk: The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of the Bitcoin ETP. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of the Bitcoin ETP, even though it does not. Bitcoin ETPs are subject, but not limited, to significant risk and heightened volatility. An investor in a Bitcoin ETP may lose their entire investment. Bitcoin ETPs are not suitable for all investors. In addition, not all Bitcoin ETPs are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Those Bitcoin ETPs that are not registered under such statute are therefore not subject to the same regulations as exchange-traded products that are so registered.

Risk Disclosures (applicable to the Short ETFs including DIPS, CRSH, FIAT, WNTR, YQQQ (Nasdaq-100 Index)

Short Risk: Short sales by a Fund theoretically involve unlimited loss potential since the market price of securities sold short may continuously increase.

Put Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund's put writing (selling) strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in decreases in the value of the underlying reference asset and, in turn, the Fund's returns, both during the term of the sold put options and over longer periods.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared ("cleared derivatives"). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund's counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house ("clearing members") can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying reference asset, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political events, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund's investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given period. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next .

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund's holdings.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is“non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of put option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in decreases in value experienced by the underlying reference asset over the Put Period.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, for any Fund that focuses on an individual security (e.g., TSLA, COIN, NVDA, MSTR), may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

Inflation Risk. Inflation risk is the risk that the value of assets or income from investments will be less in the future as inflation decreases the value of money. As inflation increases, the present value of the Fund's assets and distributions, if any, may decline.

YieldMax® ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with Tidal Investments, LLC, or YieldMax® ETFs.

© 2026 YieldMax® ETFs

CONTACT: Contact Vince DiLullo at... for more information.