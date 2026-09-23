Online Casinos Australia 2026 New: Bitstarz Launched Real Money Online Casino With Instant Withdrawals For Australia Player.

New York, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







According to the information provided in the announcement, BitStarz operates with a library of more than 4,800 games covering online pokies Australia, live casino titles, table games, and crypto-specific games. The platform also supports cryptocurrency and fiat payment methods, while the stated withdrawal processing time varies according to the selected payment method.

The announcement identifies BitStarz as an Aussie gambling site offering access to casino games through a mobile-optimized website. It also describes features including 24/7 customer support, provably fair technology and account-based responsible gambling controls.

Online Casinos Australia | BitStarz New Announcement for the Fan Favorite Real Money Online Casino Community in 2026

BitStarz was launched in 2014 and, according to the supplied platform information, operates under a Curaçao Gaming Authority license. Its current game catalogue contains more than 4,800 titles from more than 50 software providers.

The platform information lists providers including NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, and Betsoft. Its catalogue includes online pokies Australia, live dealer games, table games, and titles designed specifically for cryptocurrency users.

Platform Specifications

Platform Detail Information Launch Year 2014 License Curaçao Gaming Authority Game Selection 4,800+ games Software Providers 50+ Online Games Pokies, live casino, table games and crypto-specific titles Cryptocurrency Payments Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether and others Fiat Payment Options Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neosurf and others Crypto Withdrawal Processing Listed as instant Fiat Withdrawal Processing 1–3 days KYC Information No KYC stated for crypto users Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email

The supplied information states that cryptocurrency withdrawals can be processed instantly, while fiat withdrawals are listed at one to three days. It also states that crypto users do not have KYC requirements under the platform's stated model. Users remain responsible for reviewing the applicable account, payment and jurisdictional requirements.

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BitStarz Game Selection

The BitStarz announcement covers a catalogue of more than 4,800 games across several categories. The selection includes online pokies Australia, live casino games, traditional table games and cryptocurrency-oriented titles.

Online Pokies Australia

The platform's online pokies Australia section includes classic three-reel games and video slots with different themes and features. The supplied information identifies NetEnt and Pragmatic Play among the software providers associated with the platform.

Live Casino

The live casino section includes games such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat. Evolution Gaming is identified among the providers. Live dealer formats are designed around real-time game presentation and dealer interaction.

Table Games

BitStarz also lists table games including poker, blackjack and roulette variants. These games form part of the platform's wider real money online casino Australia offering.

Crypto-Specific Games

The platform includes games developed around cryptocurrency users and blockchain-related features. The announcement also references provably fair technology, which allows game outcomes to be independently checked through the applicable system.

Payment Methods Available

BitStarz supports both cryptocurrency and fiat payment methods. The listed options vary by payment type and may also depend on account or jurisdictional requirements.

Cryptocurrencies Fiat Payment Options Bitcoin (BTC) Visa Ethereum (ETH) MasterCard Litecoin (LTC) Skrill Dogecoin (DOGE) Neosurf Tether (USDT) Bank Transfer Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Paysafecard TRON (TRX) Interac Ripple (XRP) iDebit USD Coin (USDC) -

The supplied platform information also states that users can purchase cryptocurrency through MoonPay. Withdrawal processing is identified as instant for cryptocurrency and one to three days for fiat transactions.

For anyone comparing an online casino in Australia, payment availability, processing times, applicable fees and account requirements can vary and should be checked before a transaction is made.

New BitStarz Offers and Tournament Information in 2026

The announcement also provides details of the platform's listed bonus and tournament structure. The figures below reflect the supplied information rather than an independent assessment of the offers.

The listed welcome package has a total value of $10,000 or 5 BTC, together with 180 Free Spins, divided across four deposits:



First deposit: 100% up to $2,000 or 1 BTC, plus 180 Free Spins.

Second deposit: 50% up to $2,000 or 1 BTC.

Third deposit: 50% up to $4,000 or 2 BTC. Fourth deposit: 100% up to $2,000 or 1 BTC.

The platform information also lists several ongoing tournaments and account-based rewards.

Slot Wars Tournament

The Slot Wars tournament is listed with a €5,000 plus 5,000 Free Spins prize pool. The supplied information states that players earn points through spins and compete through a leaderboard.

Table Wars Tournament

Table Wars is listed with a €10,000 prize pool and includes table games such as blackjack, roulette and poker.

Level Up Rewards

The Level Up Rewards programme is described as having a $50,000 plus $20,000 cash pool. The supplied information states that no separate opt-in is required and that qualifying bets contribute toward rewards.

Originals Tournament

The Originals Tournament is listed as a weekly event with a $5,000 prize pool distributed among the top 250 players.

Monday Reload Bonus

The Monday Reload Bonus is listed as 50% up to $1,000.

Wednesday Free Spins

The supplied information lists Wednesday Free Spins of up to 200 spins, with the amount depending on deposit size.

VIP Club

The BitStarz VIP Club is described as providing account-based features including customized cashback, no maximum cashout on bonuses and access to a dedicated VIP manager.

Terms, eligibility conditions and wagering requirements can apply to individual offers. The supplied source specifically notes that some promotions have wagering requirements.

Platform New Features Update

The BitStarz website is described as being optimized for smartphones and tablets without requiring users to install a separate application. The mobile interface provides access to online pokies Australia, live casino games and account management features.

The announcement also identifies 24/7 live chat and email support as part of the platform's customer service structure.

Another feature described in the source is provably fair technology. This system is presented as a method for allowing users to verify eligible game outcomes, rather than relying solely on a conventional game-result display.

The platform also supports both cryptocurrency and fiat transactions, giving users different payment methods depending on availability and eligibility.

Features Identified in the Announcement

The supplied information identifies several characteristics associated with BitStarz:



More than 4,800 games across multiple categories.

Support for several cryptocurrencies and fiat payment methods.

Listed instant processing for cryptocurrency withdrawals.

Listed one-to-three-day processing for fiat withdrawals.

A no-KYC model stated for crypto users.

24/7 customer support through live chat and email.

Mobile-optimized website access.

Provably fair technology for eligible games.

Welcome package information totaling $10,000 or 5 BTC plus 180 Free Spins.

Multiple tournaments and reward programmes. Responsible gambling controls including deposit and session limits.



These features describe the platform's stated structure rather than establishing an independent ranking among online casinos Australia.

Responsible Gambling Features

The announcement includes several responsible gambling tools intended to help users manage their activity.

Self-Exclusion

Users can temporarily or permanently restrict account access through self-exclusion controls. The stated purpose is to provide a mechanism for taking a break from gambling.

Cooling-Off Periods

Cooling-off periods can allow users to pause activity for a specified period, including short-term breaks.

Deposit Limits

Users can set daily, weekly or monthly deposit restrictions where the feature is available.

Wager Limits

Wager limits can be used to establish a maximum betting amount within the applicable account settings.

Loss Limits

Loss limits are designed to stop further play once a selected loss threshold has been reached.

Session Limits

Session controls can limit the amount of time spent playing and may provide reminders during a gaming session.

Reality Checks

Reality-check notifications can remind users about the amount of time spent on the platform and encourage breaks.

Support Resources

The supplied information also refers to links or resources for users experiencing gambling-related difficulties.

Responsible gambling measures are particularly relevant when reviewing any real money online casino Australia platform. Gambling involves financial risk, and users should follow applicable local laws and only participate within their personal limits.

Online Casinos Australia: Platform Information for Australian Users

The BitStarz announcement places particular emphasis on features commonly considered when reviewing online casinos Australia, including game variety, payment methods, withdrawal processing, mobile access and account controls.

Its game catalogue combines online pokies Australia with live casino and table games. Cryptocurrency support forms another part of the platform's structure, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether and other digital currencies listed among supported payment methods.

The platform's withdrawal information distinguishes between cryptocurrency and fiat transactions. Crypto withdrawals are listed as instant, while fiat withdrawals are stated at one to three days. Actual processing can depend on the payment method, account status and applicable verification requirements.

The announcement also refers to a no-KYC model for crypto users. Users should review the platform's current terms because verification requirements can vary depending on circumstances, transaction type and applicable regulations.

Community and Industry References

The original announcement referenced feedback from gambling communities and industry analysis when discussing BitStarz's position within the Australian online casino market. Those references highlighted areas including withdrawal processing, game selection and privacy-related features.

Such community feedback represents opinions or observations from the cited sources and should be distinguished from independently verified performance measurements.

The platform information states that BitStarz has more than 4,800 games and access to multiple software providers. These details provide a basis for understanding the scope of the platform without requiring a comparative ranking against other Australian gambling sites.

BitStarz and Mobile Access

The mobile-optimized website is designed to work on smartphones and tablets without a dedicated application. The supplied information states that users can access online pokies Australia, live games and account functions through mobile browsers.

The mobile format is part of the broader platform design and allows the same website to be accessed across different screen sizes. Availability of particular games or payment options may vary according to device, account and jurisdiction.

Announcement Summary

BitStarz has announced an updated overview of its online casino platform for the Australian market, covering its game catalogue, payment infrastructure, bonus structure, mobile compatibility and responsible gambling controls.

The platform is listed as having more than 4,800 games, including online pokies in Australia, live casino, table games and crypto-specific titles. It also lists cryptocurrency and fiat payment methods, with cryptocurrency withdrawals stated as instant and fiat withdrawals listed at one to three days.

The announcement includes details of a $10,000 or 5 BTC welcome package with 180 Free Spins alongside Slot Wars, Table Wars, Level Up Rewards, Originals Tournament, Monday Reload Bonus, Wednesday Free Spins and VIP Club features. Applicable terms and wagering requirements can differ by offer.

BitStarz also identifies responsible gambling controls such as self-exclusion, cooling-off periods, deposit limits, wager limits, loss limits, session limits and reality checks.

The information provides an overview of BitStarz as an Aussie gambling site and real money online casino Australia platform. Users should independently review current terms, licensing information, payment conditions and local gambling regulations before using any online casino service.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How many games does BitStarz list?

The supplied platform information states that BitStarz has more than 4,800 games, including online pokies Australia, live casino, table games and crypto-specific titles.

2. What payment methods are listed?

The platform lists Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, TRON, Ripple and USD Coin, along with fiat options including Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neosurf, bank transfer, Paysafecard, Interac and iDebit.

3. What withdrawal times are stated?

Cryptocurrency withdrawals are listed as instant, while fiat withdrawals are listed at one to three days. Actual processing may depend on the payment method and account circumstances.

4. Does BitStarz require KYC?

The supplied information states that no KYC is required for crypto users under the platform's stated model. Users should check the current terms for applicable verification circumstances.

5. What bonuses are listed in the announcement?

The listed welcome package totals $10,000 or 5 BTC plus 180 Free Spins. The platform also lists several tournaments, reload offers, free spins and VIP-related rewards.

6. Can BitStarz be accessed on mobile devices?

Yes. The supplied information describes BitStarz as a mobile-optimized website that works on smartphones and tablets without requiring a separate application.

Disclaimer

Gambling carries financial risks and should be approached responsibly. Users should only wager money they can afford to lose and should seek professional assistance if gambling becomes difficult to control. This announcement is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute financial or legal advice. Gambling availability and regulations can vary by jurisdiction. Users should verify applicable local laws and the current terms of the platform before participating.

References:





Project Name: BitStarz

Address: Scharlooweg 39, Willemstad, Curaçao

Media Contact: Margot Stokes

Company Website:

Email:...