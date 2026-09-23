Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Fueled By Semiconductor Innovation, Automotive Electronics And Advanced Manufacturing Demand, 2026-2032

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Automated Test Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type, Product, Vertical, Country and Growth Forecast, 2025-2032" has been added tooffering.

The Europe automated test equipment market is projected to reach $2.01 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the 2025-2032 forecast period. Market growth is being supported by increasing semiconductor investment, greater electronic system complexity, stringent quality requirements, and the continued expansion of automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, and industrial automation applications.

Germany led the Europe automated test equipment market in 2024 with a 31.9% market share and is expected to retain its dominant position through 2032. The German market is forecast to reach $627.5 million by 2032. The UK accounted for 16.8% of the regional market in 2024 and is projected to record a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 to 2032. France is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%, while Italy is expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Automated test equipment has become a critical component of Europe's advanced electronics and semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. Rising adoption reflects the need for accurate performance validation, product reliability, regulatory compliance, and efficient production processes. The European Chips Act is also strengthening semiconductor research, pilot production lines, testing infrastructure, and regional supply chain resilience, creating additional opportunities for automated test equipment manufacturers and technology providers.

Major Europe automated test equipment market trends include the transition toward modular and software-defined test platforms, system-level validation, and data-driven analytics. These technologies support faster test cycles, improved accuracy, enhanced diagnostics, and more effective defect detection. Demand is also increasing across power electronics, sensors, integrated systems, electric vehicles, 5G infrastructure, and emerging semiconductor architectures.

European automated test equipment providers compete through application-specific solutions, engineering expertise, customer support, and participation in EU-backed innovation programs. Continued investment in these capabilities is expected to improve product quality, accelerate time to market, optimize manufacturing yields, and reinforce Europe's position in high-value electronics production.

Type Outlook

By type, the Europe automated test equipment market is segmented into logic testing, printed circuit board testing, and interconnection and verification testing. Within the UK market, logic testing generated $121.2 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Interconnection and verification testing is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2032.

Product Outlook

By product, the market includes non-memory ATE, memory ATE, discrete ATE products, and other products. Non-memory ATE led the Russia automated test equipment market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, maintaining its leading position through 2032. The discrete ATE product segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2025 and 2032.

Germany Market Outlook

Germany's automated test equipment market benefits from the country's strong industrial base, export-oriented manufacturing sector, and established expertise in precision engineering. Growing integration of advanced electronics across automotive, industrial machinery, and electronics manufacturing is increasing demand for reliable performance validation and production testing.

National initiatives supporting Industrie 4.0 and smart manufacturing are accelerating the adoption of automated, connected, and data-driven testing systems within digital factory environments. Demand is particularly strong for modular, software-intensive ATE platforms that improve operational flexibility, diagnostics, and yield optimization. Supported by global ATE suppliers and extensive local engineering capabilities, Germany is expected to remain central to the European automated test equipment industry.

Key Companies Profiled



Chroma ATE, Inc.

Teradyne, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co. (National Instruments Corporation)

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

ScienceSoft USA Corporation

Advantest Corporation

Astronics Corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Europe Automated Test Equipment Market Segmentation

By Type



Logic Testing

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Testing Interconnection & Verification Testing

By Product



Non-Memory ATE

Memory ATE

Discrete ATE Product Other Product

By Vertical



Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare Other Verticals

By Country



Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy Rest of Europe

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