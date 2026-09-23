Classiq, Israel Natural Gas Lines And Ionq Advance Quantum Optimization For Natural Gas Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration explores how quantum optimization could support natural gas transmission planning, with research executed on IonQ Forte-1 quantum hardware

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq and Israel Natural Gas Lines Ltd. (INGL) announced results from research applying quantum optimization to natural gas transmission planning, including execution of a reduced version of the problem on the IonQ Forte-1 quantum computer.

Key Points



Classiq and INGL explored how quantum optimization could help identify gas transmission scenarios that increase customer delivery while respecting operating constraints.

Testing on a representative network produced results consistent with classical reference solutions.

A version of the optimization problem was executed on IonQ Forte-1 via the Classiq platform. The approach is intended to complement established hydraulic modeling, with detailed technical results available in the published arXiv paper.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The collaboration focused on a familiar challenge for pipeline operators: moving gas from suppliers to customers while staying within limits for pressure, flow direction and gas balance across the network.

As networks grow and operating conditions become more complex, the number of possible pressure and flow configurations can increase rapidly. The research explored whether quantum optimization could help identify promising scenarios more systematically, giving engineers a stronger starting point for detailed review.

For gas transmission operators, the current goal is not to replace established hydraulic modeling but to improve how candidate plans are generated and evaluated. Quantum optimization could help narrow a large set of possibilities to a smaller number of promising options for engineering validation.

Using Classiq's platform, Classiq and INGL created a hybrid quantum-classical workflow that searched possible pressure configurations while accounting for key physical and operational requirements. The work used familiar network inputs, including supplier pressure, pipe characteristics and minimum customer pressure.

In simulator-based testing on a representative gas network, the workflow identified the maximum-throughput valid operating point, consistent with classical reference solutions. The research then moved a version of the problem onto the IonQ Forte-1 trapped-ion quantum processor, where the system produced physically valid candidate operating points close to the classical optimum.

The collaboration also examined how candidate scenarios could be reviewed with SIMONE, a detailed hydraulic modeling environment for gas networks. In this approach, quantum optimization helps identify promising planning options, while established hydraulic modeling can be used to validate them before any operational conclusion is drawn.

Technical Deep Dive

The full research paper provides the mathematical formulation, quantum optimization methodology, simulator results and details of the IonQ Forte-1 hardware execution.

Read the full paper on arXiv:

“Pipeline planning depends on practical engineering constraints and not abstract optimization alone,” said Nir Minerbi, co-founder and CEO of Classiq.“Our work with INGL focused on bringing quantum optimization into a language oil and gas teams recognize: pressure, flow, constraints and validation. The goal is to surface strong candidate scenarios for further engineering review complementing trusted tools operators already use.”

“INGL has a responsibility to combine operational discipline with forward-looking innovation. Our work with Classiq reflects that strategy,” said Shlomo Kresner, CEO at INGL.“We are exploring quantum optimization not as a theoretical exercise, but as an emerging tool for evaluating complex network scenarios, validating them against established engineering methods and building practical knowledge for medium-term implementation.”

“This research shows the value of testing industry applications on real quantum hardware as they are developed,” said Scott Millard, Chief Business Officer at IonQ.“Running the gas-network optimization problem on Forte-1 gave the team a practical way to evaluate how quantum computing could contribute to complex planning challenges in the energy sector.”

The work reflects a practical approach to quantum computing for oil and gas and the wider energy industry. Energy operators regularly balance capacity, customer demand, infrastructure constraints and changing operating conditions. The research explores how quantum optimization could eventually complement the planning and simulation tools they already use.

About INGL

Israel Natural Gas Lines Ltd. (INGL), a government company established in 2003, is responsible for the construction and operation of the national natural gas transmission system. The company's work is of great importance to the Israeli economy for two primary reasons: first, for its role in ensuring energy independence and strengthening Israel's geopolitical position and second, for its contribution to the improvement of the environmental quality and reduction of air pollution, in line with international standards.

INGL's construction and operation of the natural gas transmission system adheres to strict international standards, utilizing advanced technological tools, complexed logistical frameworks and a wide range of international and local suppliers, contractors, and consultants.

Visit to learn more.

About Classiq

Classiq, a leading quantum computing software company, provides enterprise-grade technology that makes it practical to develop scalable, efficient quantum applications. Used by dozens of global enterprises, the Classiq platform combines AI agents, a high-level quantum programming language and design automation to accelerate the development of optimized, hardware-ready quantum software. The platform also supports hardware benchmarking, cost and performance optimization, and execution across quantum hardware platforms.

Classiq, a Fast Company 'Next Big Thing in Tech' award winner, is backed by leading global investors and collaborates with quantum cloud providers, hyperscalers and quantum hardware companies. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit the Slack community, GitHub repository and to learn more.

Media Contact

Rainier Communications on behalf of Classiq

Michelle Allard McMahon

...