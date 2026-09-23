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NIGERIA FULLY REPRESENTED AT 81ST UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY AS VICE PRESIDENT SHETTIMA LEADS DELEGATION
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Abuja, Nigeria, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to clarify recent public commentary surrounding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's participation in the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
President Tinubu has mandated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him and lead Nigeria's delegation to the General Assembly. The Vice President will deliver Nigeria's national statement and participate in high-level meetings and bilateral engagements with world leaders, international organisations and development partners.
Nigeria will therefore be fully and effectively represented throughout the high-level session.
Vice President Shettima carries the full mandate of the President and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His engagements in New York will advance Nigeria's priorities on peace and security, economic development, climate action, reform of the global financial architecture, sustainable development and international cooperation.
President Tinubu is currently on annual leave, and his decision to ask the Vice President to lead Nigeria's delegation is neither unusual nor a diminution of the country's diplomatic standing.
The Federal Government has noted recent political commentary by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a United States-based lobbying organisation retained by him, questioning
President Tinubu's non-attendance and seeking to impute false and baseless motives to it.
Political opposition and robust public debate are legitimate features of democracy. However, speculation should not be presented to Nigerians or the international community as established fact. The Government urges political actors to exercise responsibility when discussing matters affecting Nigeria's international relationships and national reputation.
Nigeria values its longstanding relationship with the United States, encompassing trade and investment, security cooperation, energy, democratic institutions, regional stability and
extensive people-to-people ties.
That relationship is conducted through established diplomatic and governmental channels and should not be confused with partisan commentary or the activities of private lobbying
organisations acting on behalf of political clients.
The Federal Government therefore encourages Nigerians and the media to distinguish between verified information, legitimate political opinion and unsubstantiated speculation. Nigeria will be fully represented in New York. Nigeria's interests will be vigorously advanced. And the work of strengthening the country's relationships with its international partners will continue.
Mohammed Idris, fnipr
Minister of Information and National Orientation
Federal Republic of Nigeria
CONTACT: Mohammed Idris ann.ali(at)fmino.gov.ng
President Tinubu has mandated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him and lead Nigeria's delegation to the General Assembly. The Vice President will deliver Nigeria's national statement and participate in high-level meetings and bilateral engagements with world leaders, international organisations and development partners.
Nigeria will therefore be fully and effectively represented throughout the high-level session.
Vice President Shettima carries the full mandate of the President and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His engagements in New York will advance Nigeria's priorities on peace and security, economic development, climate action, reform of the global financial architecture, sustainable development and international cooperation.
President Tinubu is currently on annual leave, and his decision to ask the Vice President to lead Nigeria's delegation is neither unusual nor a diminution of the country's diplomatic standing.
The Federal Government has noted recent political commentary by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a United States-based lobbying organisation retained by him, questioning
President Tinubu's non-attendance and seeking to impute false and baseless motives to it.
Political opposition and robust public debate are legitimate features of democracy. However, speculation should not be presented to Nigerians or the international community as established fact. The Government urges political actors to exercise responsibility when discussing matters affecting Nigeria's international relationships and national reputation.
Nigeria values its longstanding relationship with the United States, encompassing trade and investment, security cooperation, energy, democratic institutions, regional stability and
extensive people-to-people ties.
That relationship is conducted through established diplomatic and governmental channels and should not be confused with partisan commentary or the activities of private lobbying
organisations acting on behalf of political clients.
The Federal Government therefore encourages Nigerians and the media to distinguish between verified information, legitimate political opinion and unsubstantiated speculation. Nigeria will be fully represented in New York. Nigeria's interests will be vigorously advanced. And the work of strengthening the country's relationships with its international partners will continue.
Mohammed Idris, fnipr
Minister of Information and National Orientation
Federal Republic of Nigeria
CONTACT: Mohammed Idris ann.ali(at)fmino.gov.ng
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