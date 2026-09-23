Asknicely Launches Claude Connector, Bringing Live Customer Feedback Directly Into Claude

New integration lets businesses like [solidcore] query NPS, CSAT and review data alongside the rest of the business - turning days of manual analysis into a two-minute query

PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AskNicely, the customer experience platform, today announced the launch of the AskNicely Claude Connector, giving teams direct access to their AskNicely data from within Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant.

The connector brings CSAT, NPS and review data into the same conversation as a company's other systems. Instead of feedback sitting in its own dashboard, teams can now query it alongside product, support and operational data - surfacing correlations and trends that no single report would show on its own, including issues no one was actively looking for.

The AskNicely Claude Connector is powered by Ask NiceAI® and available exclusively to customers with the NiceAI® add-on. It is the newest way AskNicely is extending agentic AI beyond its own platform, putting live feedback data wherever decisions actually get made.

"Feedback shouldn't live in a silo that only gets opened when someone remembers to ask for a report," said AskNicely CEO Tony Ward. "With the Claude Connector, customer sentiment is right there next to the rest of the business data, in the moment a decision is being made - even live in a meeting."

What the Connector Does



Answers in minutes not days - What used to take a request, a manual data pull and rounds of back-and-forth is now a query anyone can run - and rerun - on demand.

Feedback in context - Customer sentiment sits alongside the rest of a company's data in Claude, informing decisions as they happen.

Synthesis across systems - Teams can connect AskNicely data with other sources to find trends across the whole customer experience, not just within one report.

Self-service for the whole organization - Non-technical teams get direct access to feedback data without routing through an analyst or data team. Built on NiceAI® - The connector is exclusive to the NiceAI add-on, extending its value from inside AskNicely to wherever teams already work.



Customer Spotlight: [solidcore]

[solidcore], the boutique fitness brand with 180+ locations, is an early adopter of the AskNicely Claude Connector. Chief Digital Officer Shane McCarthy uses it to pull customer feedback into Claude alongside the brand's product, support and operational data, giving him real-time answers on pilots, emerging issues and trends across the business.

Before the connector, this kind of analysis meant a request to the support team, a manual CSV pull, and several days of back-and-forth. Now it takes minutes, and McCarthy can refine the question as he goes.

"The biggest piece is synthesis," McCarthy said. "It pulls AskNicely NPS together with our support data, our product tickets, our social listening and pinpoints the trends across all of it. It surfaces things I wasn't even looking for and I can run it in minutes whenever I need to."

"Before, getting this data meant a request to our support team, a CSV pull and days of back and forth," McCarthy added. "Now it takes ten minutes, and I can refine the question as I go."

The AskNicely Claude Connector is available to customers on the NiceAI® add-on.

About AskNicely

AskNicely is an AI-powered customer experience platform built for multi-location service businesses. We help businesses capture real-time customer sentiment and proactively turn that into actions that grow reputation and attract and retain customers. AskNicely is easy to use and trusted by more than 1,000 services brands globally, across a wide range of industries. Customers of AskNicely grow their business by improving brand reputation, receiving more positive reviews, reducing churn and gaining more referrals.

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body, strength-training workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. [solidcore] differentiates itself by bringing different levels of intensity and efficiency to the workout and the overall experience – attracting those who believe that the joy is in the work, and that there is always work to be done. With a focus on empowering communities and creating a space where everyone feels inspired, included, and seen, [solidcore] is on a mission to help people create the strongest version of themselves.

Contact

Karen Davis

Communications

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+61409 933103

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