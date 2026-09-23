AC Immune Reports Positive Safety & Immunogenicity At Week-100 In Part 1 Of Vacsyn Phase 2 Trial Of ACI-7104
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About VacSYn
VacSYn (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06015841 ) is an adaptive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, and biomarker-based Phase 2 study in patients with early PD, consisting of two parts. Part 1 includes 34 patients randomized 3:1 to receive ACI-7104 or placebo, respectively. The results reported today include data from all participants 100 weeks since initiation of treatment. The study is being conducted in two parts with the aim for Part 1 being to show safety, tolerability and immunogenicity while Part 2 is designed to provide evidence of clinical activity and support a Phase 3 decision.
About ACI-7104
ACI-7104.056 is an optimized formulation of its clinically validated anti-a-syn predecessor active immunotherapy that generated a target-specific antibody response against pathological oligomeric a-syn to inhibit spreading and downstream neurodegeneration in early Parkinson's disease. The accumulation of alpha-synuclein protein aggregates has been shown to cause inflammatory stress in cells and contribute to the degeneration of neurons in the brain. It has been known to play a key role in the development of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's Disease.
About AC Immune SA
AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products, including both active immunotherapies and small molecules, targeting key misfolded proteins and pathways for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a growing focus on its wholly owned proprietary clinical-stage programs, including: ACI-7104, an active immunotherapy targeting α-synuclein (α-syn) in Parkinson's disease; and ACI-19764, a small molecule inhibitor of the NLRP3 inflammasome. In addition, an early-stage small molecule development program targeting intracellular a-syn is advancing towards the clinic.
ACIU has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding and >$4.5 billion in potential milestone payments, plus royalties from sales. ACIU's pharma-partnered programs, all in Alzheimer's disease, include: a collaboration on ACI-24, an active immunotherapy targeting Abeta; a collaboration on ACI-35 targeting phospho-Tau; and a collaboration developing brain-penetrant small molecule drugs targeting intracellular pathologic Tau.
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Forward looking statements
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“projects,”“potential,”“outlook” or“continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions“Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and“Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
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FINAL__ACIU ACI-7104 Part 1 week 100 VacSYn Phase 2 results PR
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