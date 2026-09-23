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Loblaw September Food Inflation Report


2026-09-23 07:02:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Loblaw released the latest edition of its Food Inflation Report, following Statistics Canada's release of August CPI data. While grocery inflation slowed to 2.8% year over year, falling below overall inflation for the first time in more than a year, affordability remains a significant challenge for many Canadians.

This month's report examines several emerging pressures that could influence food costs in the months ahead, including El Niño, commodity volatility, seafood supply constraints and the latest Canada-U.S. tariff measures. It also outlines how Loblaw is responding by helping customers identify tariff-affected products, highlighting Canadian-made and Canadian-prepared products where possible, and continuing to source competitively to deliver value.

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