Loblaw September Food Inflation Report

This month's report examines several emerging pressures that could influence food costs in the months ahead, including El Niño, commodity volatility, seafood supply constraints and the latest Canada-U.S. tariff measures. It also outlines how Loblaw is responding by helping customers identify tariff-affected products, highlighting Canadian-made and Canadian-prepared products where possible, and continuing to source competitively to deliver value.

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