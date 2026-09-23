Inventus Expands Shallow High-Grade Main Layer And Identifies Broad Bulk-Tonnage Gold Potential At Pardo
|Drill Hole
| From
(Metres)
| To
(Metres)
|Zone 1
| Interval 2
(Metres)
| Gold Grade
(g/t)
|PD-26-301
|25.86
|31.07
|MiBC-MaC
|5.21
|0.43
|PD-26-302
|30.50
|32.51
|MiBC-MaC
|2.01
|0.94
|Including
|30.95
|31.25
|MiBC
|0.30
|4.35
|PD-26-304
|28.74
|32.34
|MaC
|3.60
|0.51
|Including
|30.96
|31.34
|MaC
|0.38
|1.20
|PD-26-305
|30.47
|33.42
|MaC
|2.95
|0.81
|Including
|32.00
|33.42
|MaC
|1.42
|1.33
|Including
|32.42
|32.92
|MaC
|0.50
|2.58
|PD-26-306
|28.50
|33.38
|MaC
|4.88
|0.48
|Including
|29.92
|32.50
|MaC
|2.58
|0.70
|PD-26-308
|2.67
|9.89
|MiPC
|7.22
|0.20
|and
|12.24
|14.68
|MiBS
|2.44
|0.20
|PD-26-309
|3.63
|7.78
|MiPC
|4.15
|0.25
|PD-26-312
|0.64
|4.25
|MiPC
|3.61
|0.35
|PD-26-313
|0.23
|5.03
|MiPC
|4.80
|0.23
|PD-26-314
|0.68
|6.31
|MiPC
|5.63
|0.24
|PD-26-315
|0.31
|8.76
|MiPC
|8.45
|0.16
|and
|13.45
|14.88
|MiBS
|1.43
|0.37
|and
|25.70
|28.70
|MiBC
|3.00
|0.28
|and
|35.23
|37.64
|MiBC
|2.41
|0.23
|PD-26-316
|0.15
|7.43
|MiPC
|7.28
|0.20
|and
|19.00
|20.84
|MiBS
|1.84
|0.72
|and
|25.03
|29.24
|MiBC
|4.21
|0.32
|and
|31.75
|34.22
|MiBC
|2.47
|0.22
|PD-26-317
|0.50
|2.37
|MiPC
|1.87
|0.24
|and
|29.76
|32.21
|MiBC
|2.45
|0.32
|and
|37.10
|40.81
|MiBC
|3.71
|0.46
|Including
|39.50
|40.50
|MiBC
|1.00
|1.21
|PD-26-318
|0.75
|6.83
|MiPC
|6.08
|0.23
|and
|25.61
|30.50
|MiBC
|4.89
|0.21
|and
|37.86
|41.09
|MiBC
|3.23
|0.55
|Including
|38.82
|39.24
|MiBC
|0.42
|1.47
|PD-26-319
|0.50
|8.50
|MiPC
|8.00
|0.23
|and
|31.61
|43.10
|MiBC
|11.49
|0.23
|PD-26-320
|0.66
|5.33
|MiPC
|4.67
|0.32
|and
|37.90
|40.73
|MiBC
|2.83
|1.23
|Including
|39.38
|40.73
|MiBC
|1.35
|2.44
|Including
|40.23
|40.73
|MiBC
|0.50
|5.21
|PD-26-322
|5.40
|10.87
|MiPC
|5.47
|0.32
|and
|15.78
|17.39
|MiBC
|1.61
|1.60
|Including
|16.23
|17.00
|MiBC
|0.77
|2.62
|PD-26-323
|9.62
|14.74
|MiPC
|5.12
|0.26
|and
|22.25
|25.56
|MiBC
|3.31
|0.29
|PD-26-324
|14.30
|22.55
|MiBC
|8.25
|1.05
|Including
|20.00
|22.55
|MiBC
|2.55
|3.01
|Including
|20.93
|21.37
|MiBC
|0.44
|9.49
|PD-26-325
|14.52
|19.55
|MiBC
|5.03
|0.30
|PD-26-326
|6.70
|10.08
|MiBC
|3.38
|0.76
|Including
|8.62
|10.08
|MiBC
|1.46
|1.26
|Including
|9.72
|10.08
|MiBC
|0.36
|3.26
|PD-26-327
|7.65
|12.26
|MiBC
|4.61
|0.63
|Including
|10.50
|12.26
|MiBC
|1.76
|1.43
|Including
|11.00
|11.43
|MiBC
|0.43
|3.83
|PD-26-328
|9.76
|12.15
|MiBC
|2.39
|1.02
|Including
|11.16
|11.80
|MiBC
|0.64
|2.71
|PD-26-329
|6.89
|9.33
|MiBC
|2.44
|0.70
|Including
|8.89
|9.33
|MiBC
|0.44
|1.34
|PD-26-332
|7.95
|11.66
|MiBC
|3.71
|2.48
|Including
|9.24
|10.21
|MiBC
|0.97
|8.44
|Including
|9.24
|9.74
|MiBC
|0.50
|12.61
|PD-26-333
|4.00
|6.42
|MiBC
|2.42
|2.03
|Including
|4.93
|5.93
|MiBC
|1.00
|4.02
|Including
|4.93
|5.43
|MiBC
|0.50
|5.74
|PD-26-335
|5.40
|6.49
|MiBC
|1.09
|1.86
|PD-26-337
|9.30
|12.88
|MiPC
|3.58
|0.25
|and
|29.00
|33.28
|MiBC
|4.28
|0.40
|Including
|29.50
|30.00
|MiBC
|0.50
|1.29
|PD-26-338
|6.00
|8.54
|MiPC
|2.54
|0.33
|and
|30.12
|34.10
|MiBC
|3.98
|0.30
|PD-26-339
|28.90
|32.32
|MiBC
|3.42
|0.40
|Including
|31.88
|32.32
|MiBC
|0.44
|1.85
|PD-26-342
|3.03
|4.96
|MiPC
|1.93
|0.34
|PD-26-345
|3.35
|4.78
|MiBC
|1.43
|1.71
|Including
|3.35
|3.85
|MiBC
|0.50
|3.56
|PD-26-348
|2.72
|4.81
|MiBC
|2.09
|4.96
|Including
|2.72
|3.05
|MiBC
|0.33
|30.04
|PD-26-349
|1.75
|2.68
|MiBC
|0.93
|0.95
|PD-26-354
|0.00
|0.75
|MiBC
|0.75
|1.38
|PD-26-355
|1.00
|1.75
|MiBC
|0.75
|2.12
|PD-26-356
|0.71
|4.95
|MiBC
|4.24
|1.02
|Including
|2.95
|4.44
|MiBC
|1.49
|2.34
|Including
|3.31
|3.61
|MiBC
|0.30
|6.13
|PD-26-357
|1.25
|3.67
|MiBC
|2.42
|0.41
|PD-26-358
|8.70
|10.12
|MiBC
|1.42
|1.88
|Including
|9.33
|10.12
|MiBC
|0.79
|3.14
|Including
|9.73
|10.12
|MiBC
|0.39
|4.96
|PD-26-359
|5.48
|10.26
|MiBC
|4.78
|1.38
|Including
|7.07
|9.42
|MiBC
|2.35
|2.60
|Including
|7.07
|7.50
|MiBC
|0.43
|6.27
|PD-26-362
|11.60
|13.23
|MiBC
|1.63
|0.51
|Including
|12.45
|12.76
|MiBC
|0.31
|1.73
|PD-26-363
|9.75
|12.32
|MiBC
|2.57
|1.08
|Including
|10.15
|10.50
|MiBC
|0.35
|3.57
|PD-26-364
|9.29
|12.19
|MiBC
|2.90
|0.41
|PD-26-365
|2.97
|4.65
|MiPC
|1.68
|0.26
|and
|12.95
|14.76
|MiBC
|1.81
|2.23
|Including
|13.81
|14.76
|MiBC
|0.95
|4.00
|PD-26-366
|11.12
|12.67
|MiBC
|1.55
|1.64
|Including
|11.40
|11.78
|MiBC
|0.38
|2.97
|PD-26-367
|41.58
|45.33
|MiBC
|3.75
|0.54
|Including
|44.90
|45.33
|MiBC
|0.43
|2.67
|PD-26-368
|6.37
|11.00
|MiPC
|4.63
|0.40
|and
|17.53
|19.95
|MiBC
|2.42
|0.21
|and
|30.09
|32.06
|MiBC
|1.97
|0.56
|PD-26-369
|11.21
|17.13
|MiPC
|5.92
|0.50
|Including
|11.87
|13.17
|MiPC
|1.30
|1.29
|and
|25.80
|29.70
|MiBC
|3.90
|0.24
|PD-26-370
|13.00
|18.08
|MiPC
|5.08
|0.30
|Including
|13.89
|14.20
|MiPC
|0.31
|1.07
|PD-26-371
|10.31
|13.85
|MiPC
|3.54
|0.32
|and
|20.00
|24.38
|MiBC
|4.38
|0.21
|PD-26-372
|11.64
|12.83
|MiPC
|1.19
|1.14
|and
|15.62
|17.02
|MiPC
|1.40
|0.31
|and
|24.41
|28.36
|MiPC
|3.95
|0.37
|Including
|24.91
|25.41
|MiPC
|0.50
|1.28
|and
|47.30
|50.65
|MiBC
|3.35
|0.87
|Including
|47.76
|49.27
|MiBC
|1.51
|1.62
|Including
|47.76
|48.11
|MiBC
|0.35
|3.91
|PD-26-373
|10.48
|14.55
|MiPC
|4.07
|0.28
|PD-26-375
|7.79
|14.50
|MiPC
|6.71
|0.27
|and
|17.98
|19.68
|MiBS
|1.70
|0.43
|PD-26-377
|34.45
|37.38
|MiBC
|2.93
|0.98
|Including
|37.07
|37.38
|MiBC
|0.31
|7.67
|PD-26-378
|1.74
|3.32
|MiPC
|1.58
|0.23
|and
|11.50
|12.48
|MiBC
|0.98
|1.62
|Including
|12.12
|12.48
|MiBC
|0.36
|3.30
|PD-26-379
|7.62
|9.90
|MiBC
|2.28
|2.00
|Including
|8.42
|9.42
|MiBC
|1.00
|4.00
|Including
|8.42
|8.72
|MiBC
|0.30
|9.31
|PD-26-381
|14.04
|15.48
|MiBC
|1.44
|2.34
|Including
|14.66
|15.11
|MiBC
|0.45
|4.60
|PD-26-382
|7.61
|8.73
|MiBC
|1.12
|1.37
|Including
|8.11
|8.43
|MiBC
|0.32
|3.15
|PD-26-383
|7.74
|12.26
|MiBC
|4.52
|0.94
|Including
|10.76
|12.26
|MiBC
|1.50
|2.48
|Including
|11.26
|11.76
|MiBC
|0.50
|4.78
|PD-26-385
|7.00
|8.75
|MiBC
|1.75
|0.36
|PD-26-387
|14.00
|15.93
|MiBC
|1.93
|0.38
|PD-26-391
|36.01
|37.63
|MiBC
|1.62
|0.38
|PD-26-392
|2.00
|4.00
|MiPC
|2.00
|0.26
|and
|8.00
|12.06
|MiPC
|4.06
|0.25
|and
|31.10
|35.44
|MiBC
|4.34
|0.32
|and
|37.63
|40.10
|MaC
|2.47
|0.35
|PD-26-396
|7.52
|11.95
|MiPC
|4.43
|0.25
|and
|27.00
|29.00
|MiBS
|2.00
|0.22
|and
|31.05
|34.58
|MiBC
|3.53
|0.28
|and
|37.47
|39.42
|MaC
|1.95
|0.26
|PD-26-397
|38.59
|41.40
|MiBC
|2.81
|0.89
|Including
|39.09
|39.50
|MiBC
|0.41
|3.32
|PD-26-399
|14.71
|18.17
|MiPC
|3.46
|0.33
|Including
|15.67
|16.17
|MiPC
|0.50
|1.29
|and
|36.00
|41.76
|MiBC
|5.76
|0.23
|Including
|36.44
|36.94
|MiBC
|0.50
|1.08
|and
|40.28
|41.76
|MiBC
|1.48
|0.25
|PD-26-426
|27.30
|33.90
|MiBS-MiBC
|6.60
|0.40
|Including
|32.00
|33.90
|MiBC
|1.90
|0.66
|PD-26-427
|6.90
|9.60
|MiPC
|2.70
|0.32
|and
|34.60
|38.77
|MiBC
|4.17
|0.25
|PD-26-429
|29.06
|32.10
|MiBS
|3.04
|0.34
1 MiBC – Main Layer; MaC – Matinenda Layer; MiPC – Upper Conglomerate Layer; MiBS – Upper Sandstone.
2Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip, and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.
Table 2. Details of Phase 2 drill hole locations reported.
|Drill Hole
| Inclination
(Degrees)
| Length
(Metres)
| Northing
(UTM)
| Easting
(UTM)
|PD-26-301
|-90
|34.00
|5183157
|555814
|PD-26-302
|-90
|38.50
|5183138
|555836
|PD-26-303
|-90
|40.00
|5183162
|555837
|PD-26-304
|-90
|38.50
|5183190
|555837
|PD-26-305
|-90
|41.50
|5183221
|555839
|PD-26-306
|-90
|36.50
|5183251
|555837
|PD-26-307
|-90
|58.00
|5183326
|555911
|PD-26-308
|-90
|56.50
|5183272
|555909
|PD-26-309
|-90
|50.50
|5183219
|555896
|PD-26-310
|-90
|46.00
|5183162
|555898
|PD-26-311
|-90
|43.00
|5183107
|555896
|PD-26-312
|-90
|47.50
|5183109
|555951
|PD-26-313
|-90
|49.00
|5183159
|555955
|PD-26-314
|-90
|58.00
|5183220
|555956
|PD-26-315
|-90
|50.50
|5183275
|555967
|PD-26-316
|-90
|49.00
|5183176
|555983
|PD-26-317
|-90
|44.50
|5183234
|555991
|PD-26-318
|-90
|43.00
|5183259
|556002
|PD-26-319
|-90
|46.00
|5183319
|556025
|PD-26-320
|-90
|43.00
|5183284
|556016
|PD-26-321
|-90
|53.50
|5183327
|555966
|PD-26-322
|-90
|19.00
|5183135
|556023
|PD-26-323
|-90
|26.50
|5183161
|556012
|PD-26-324
|-90
|25.00
|5183221
|556037
|PD-26-325
|-90
|23.50
|5183262
|556058
|PD-26-326
|-90
|12.00
|5183448
|556335
|PD-26-327
|-90
|13.50
|5183449
|556320
|PD-26-328
|-90
|15.29
|5183432
|556321
|PD-26-329
|-90
|15.00
|5183419
|556337
|PD-26-330
|-90
|13.50
|5183415
|556326
|PD-26-331
|-90
|18.00
|5183360
|556306
|PD-26-332
|-90
|13.50
|5183347
|556291
|PD-26-333
|-90
|11.50
|5183206
|556443
|PD-26-334
|-90
|13.00
|5183189
|556476
|PD-26-335
|-90
|10.00
|5183213
|556512
|PD-26-336
|-90
|40.00
|5183197
|556566
|PD-26-337
|-90
|43.16
|5183323
|556667
|PD-26-338
|-90
|44.50
|5183237
|556599
|PD-26-339
|-90
|47.00
|5183277
|556663
|PD-26-340
|-90
|49.00
|5183277
|556614
|PD-26-341
|-90
|48.45
|5183240
|556662
|PD-26-342
|-90
|49.00
|5183196
|556627
|PD-26-343
|-90
|6.00
|5183355
|556467
|PD-26-344
|-90
|6.00
|5183367
|556483
|PD-26-345
|-90
|7.50
|5183353
|556485
|PD-26-346
|-90
|7.50
|5183368
|556495
|PD-26-347
|-90
|9.00
|5183353
|556495
|PD-26-348
|-90
|10.50
|5183338
|556497
|PD-26-349
|-90
|7.50
|5183318
|556495
|PD-26-350
|-90
|10.50
|5183336
|556510
|PD-26-351
|-90
|7.50
|5183353
|556512
|PD-26-352
|-90
|7.50
|5183368
|556515
|PD-26-353
|-90
|7.50
|5183383
|556511
|PD-26-354
|-90
|5.50
|5183315
|556455
|PD-26-355
|-90
|4.50
|5183304
|556454
|PD-26-356
|-90
|6.00
|5183281
|556455
|PD-26-357
|-90
|7.50
|5183290
|556453
|PD-26-358
|-90
|12.00
|5183370
|556205
|PD-26-359
|-90
|13.50
|5183376
|556175
|PD-26-360
|-90
|13.50
|5183383
|556161
|PD-26-361
|-90
|16.50
|5183381
|556147
|PD-26-362
|-90
|17.00
|5183407
|556162
|PD-26-363
|-90
|16.50
|5183411
|556146
|PD-26-364
|-90
|15.00
|5183425
|556162
|PD-26-365
|-90
|16.50
|5183440
|556146
|PD-26-366
|-90
|15.00
|5183439
|556163
|PD-26-367
|-90
|51.00
|5183071
|556539
|PD-26-368
|-90
|44.50
|5183018
|556539
|PD-26-369
|-90
|50.50
|5182961
|556535
|PD-26-370
|-90
|55.10
|5182900
|556533
|PD-26-371
|-90
|41.50
|5182841
|556533
|PD-26-372
|-90
|55.10
|5182773
|556587
|PD-26-373
|-90
|52.00
|5182840
|556596
|PD-26-374
|-90
|55.10
|5182897
|556596
|PD-26-375
|-90
|53.50
|5182959
|556597
|PD-26-376
|-90
|48.71
|5183009
|556619
|PD-26-377
|-90
|49.00
|5183079
|556602
|PD-26-378
|-90
|15.00
|5183449
|556193
|PD-26-379
|-90
|13.50
|5183460
|556208
|PD-26-380
|-90
|19.50
|5183461
|556226
|PD-26-381
|-90
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About Inventus Mining Corp.
Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets, the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 221 million common shares outstanding.
Qualified Person
The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.
Technical Information
Drill core samples collected by Inventus and described in this news release were subject to robust QA/QC protocols. PQ-size drill core was placed in core boxes by the contracted drill crew and then transported by Inventus personnel to a secure processing facility in Sudbury, Ontario. The core was reviewed, with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity and recovery, geologically logged, and sample intervals marked. Whole-core samples were then photographed and inserted into clean plastic bags with sample tags. Certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of no less than 10%.
Samples were then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs or Paragon Geochemical in Timmins, Ontario. Samples were processed, whereby the entire sample was crushed to 80% passing 2 mm and then riffle split into two (2) or three (3) 300- to 500-g jars for gold analysis by PhotonAssay. Duplicate or triplicate samples were analyzed, and the results averaged. MSA Labs and Paragon Geochemical are both an ISO 17025:2017 accredited geochemical testing laboratory.
Forward-Looking Statements
This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as“believes”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“estimates”,“may”,“could”,“would”,“if”,“yet”,“potential”,“undetermined”,“objective”, or“plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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