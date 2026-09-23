Inventus Expands Shallow High-Grade Main Layer And Identifies Broad Bulk-Tonnage Gold Potential At Pardo

The latest drilling continues to strengthen the Company's view of Pardo as a large, shallow gold system with multiple stacked gold-bearing layers and more than one potential development opportunity.

Drilling has identified several areas of higher-grade gold within the Main Conglomerate Layer (“ Main Layer” or“ MiBC”), highlighted by 4.96 g/t gold over 2.09 m, including 30.04 g/t gold over 0.33 m in PD-26-348, beginning only 2.72 m from surface.

Importantly, these higher-grade results are being returned from several different areas demonstrating continuity. The Main Layer also contains broader lower-grade mineralization between and around higher-grade intervals, showing that the MiBC itself may have potential beyond the higher-grade material being targeted for direct ship ore (“DSO”) development.

Gold mineralization also occurs within the Matinenda Conglomerate (“ MaC”), Upper Conglomerate (“ MiPC”) and Upper Sandstone (“ MiBS”) layers. Together, the MiBC, MaC, MiPC and MiBS form a shallow, stacked system of multiple gold-bearing layers at Pardo ( Figure 2 ). The Company is advancing the shallow, higher-grade portions of the Main Layer as part of its DSO development strategy, while larger volumes of mineralized material, including lower-grade mineralization across all four layers, are defining a broader bulk-tonnage opportunity.

HIGHLIGHTS



Multiple areas of shallow, higher-grade Main Layer mineralization continue to demonstrate continuity within the near-surface DSO area, where the Main Layer occurs within approximately 15 metres of surface.



Main Layer drilling highlights include:





4.96 g/t gold over 2.09 m, including 30.04 g/t gold over 0.33 m, beginning only 2.72 m from surface in PD-26-348.



2.48 g/t gold over 3.71 m, including 8.44 g/t gold over 0.97 m and 12.61 g/t gold over 0.50 m in PD-26-332.



1.05 g/t gold over 8.25 m, including 3.01 g/t gold over 2.55 m and 9.49 g/t gold over 0.44 m in PD-26-324.



2.03 g/t gold over 2.42 m, including 4.02 g/t gold over 1.00 m and 5.74 g/t gold ov er 0.50 m in PD-26-333.



1.38 g/t gold over 4.78 m, including 2.60 g/t gold over 2.35 m and 6.27 g/t gold over 0.43 m in PD-26-359.

2.00 g/t gold over 2.28 m, including 4.00 g/t gold over 1.00 m and 9.31 g/t gold over 0.30 m in PD-26-379.



Broad lower-grade gold mineralization occurs within the Main Layer itself and within the MaC, MiPC and MiBS layers, showing that gold mineralization at Pardo extends well beyond the higher-grade areas of the Main Layer.



Examples of broader lower-grade mineralization include:





0.54 g/t gold over 3.75 m in the MiBC, including 2.67 g/t gold over 0.43 m, in PD-26-367.



0.23 g/t gold over 5.76 m in the MiBC, including 1.08 g/t gold over 0.50 m, in PD-26-399.



0.81 g/t gold over 2.95 m in the MaC, including 1.33 g/t gold over 1.42 m, in PD-26-305.



0.48 g/t gold over 4.88 m in the MaC, including 0.70 g/t gold over 2.58 m, in PD-26-306.



0.50 g/t gold over 5.92 m in the MiPC, including 1.29 g/t gold over 1.30 m, in PD-26-369.



0.27 g/t gold over 6.71 m in the MiPC and 0.43 g/t gold over 1.70 m in the MiBS in PD-26-375. 0.72 g/t gold over 1.84 m in the MiBS in PD-26-316.





Gold mineralization also occurs within the Matinenda Conglomerate (“ MaC”), Upper Conglomerate (“ MiPC”) and Upper Sandstone (“ MiBS”) layers. Together, the MiBC, MaC, MiPC and MiBS form a shallow, stacked system of multiple gold-bearing layers at Pardo (Figure 2). The Company believes the higher-grade portions of the Main Layer could support its DSO development strategy, while the broader lower-grade mineralization across all four layers provides additional bulk-tonnage potential. Heap leaching is being evaluated as one potential lower-cost processing option that could further improve the economics of this material.

Results from an additional 89 drill holes remain pending, with Phase 3 drilling planned to begin in mid-October and the maiden mineral resource estimate planned for Q4 2026.



Wesley Whymark, CEO & Director, comments:“These results continue to build our confidence in Pardo. The Main Layer remains the foundation of our near-term development strategy, and we are seeing strong gold grades across several different areas. PD-26-348 is a great example, returning nearly 5 g/t gold over more than two metres starting less than three metres below surface.”

“What is becoming equally interesting is the amount of lower-grade gold mineralization throughout the system. The Main Layer itself contains broader lower-grade intervals in addition to the higher-grade zones, while the MaC, MiPC and MiBS layers are also returning broad gold-bearing intervals. This means we need to look at Pardo as more than just a single high-grade layer.”

“Our DSO area is defined by how close the Main Layer is to surface, not by where the higher-grade gold ends. Strong Main Layer grades continue below and outside the DSO area, while broader lower-grade mineralization across several layers is building a separate bulk-tonnage opportunity. With 89 drill results pending, Phase 3 drilling starting in mid-October, the maiden resource estimate underway, there is still a lot more to come from Pardo.”

PHASE 2 DRILLING UPDATE

Inventus has now completed its Phase 2 drill program at Pardo. The program targeted the shallow and laterally extensive Main Layer, together with the MiPC, MiBS and MaC layers.

Results from 100 holes are reported in this release (see Tables 1 and 2 ), with assays from another 89 holes pending.

The latest drilling continues to identify several areas of strong Main Layer mineralization across the property. Hole PD-26-348 returned 4.96 g/t gold over 2.09 m from only 2.72 m depth, including 30.04 g/t gold over 0.33 m. Nearby drilling returned 1.71 g/t gold over 1.43 m in PD-26-345, while PD-26-333 returned 2.03 g/t gold over 2.42 m, including 4.02 g/t gold over 1.00 m.

Another area of strong mineralization is highlighted by PD-26-332, which returned 2.48 g/t gold over 3.71 m, including 8.44 g/t gold over 0.97 m and 12.61 g/t gold over 0.50 m.

Additional Main Layer results include 1.88 g/t gold over 1.42 m in PD-26-358, 1.38 g/t gold over 4.78 m in PD-26-359, and 1.64 g/t gold over 1.55 m in PD-26-366.

Farther north, drilling returned 2.00 g/t gold over 2.28 m in PD-26-379 and 2.34 g/t gold over 1.44 m in PD-26-381.

The drilling also shows that the Main Layer contains a wider range of gold grades than the higher-grade highlights alone suggest. Lower-grade MiBC intervals can extend for several metres, including 0.54 g/t gold over 3.75 m in PD-26-367 and 0.40 g/t gold over 4.28 m in PD-26-337. This broader mineralized material adds to the bulk-tonnage potential at Pardo.

The importance of these results is their distribution. Higher-grade Main Layer mineralization is being intersected in several different parts of the drilled area, supporting the Company's interpretation of a laterally extensive mineralized layer containing multiple areas of higher-grade gold mineralization. This drilling is helping Inventus better understand the full extent and grade distribution of the gold-bearing layers improving confidence ahead of the planned maiden mineral resource estimate. With Phase 2 drilling now complete, Phase 3 drilling is planned to begin in mid-October 2026.

BROAD LOWER-GRADE MINERALIZATION AND BULK-TONNAGE POTENTIAL

One of the more important developments from Phase 2 drilling is the amount of lower-grade gold mineralization being identified throughout the Pardo system.

This mineralization is not limited to the layers above and below the Main Layer. The MiBC itself contains both higher-grade zones and broader lower-grade intervals. This is important because it increases the amount of mineralized material that could potentially be considered in a larger-scale development scenario, beyond the shallow part of higher-grade material currently being advanced for DSO development.

The MaC layer also continues to return encouraging results, including 0.81 g/t gold over 2.95 m in PD-26-305, including 1.33 g/t gold over 1.42 m, and 0.48 g/t gold over 4.88 m in PD-26-306, including 0.70 g/t gold over 2.58 m.

These results build on previously reported drilling that demonstrated the MaC can also contain higher-grade gold (see news release July 6, 2026 ). The MaC therefore has potential both as a source of broader lower-grade mineralization and as another layer capable of hosting higher-grade gold.

The MiPC layer is particularly interesting because of its thickness and shallow position. Recent results include 0.50 g/t gold over 5.92 m in PD-26-369, including 1.29 g/t gold over 1.30 m, 0.40 g/t gold over 4.63 m in PD-26-368, 0.32 g/t gold over 4.67 m in PD-26-320, and 0.27 g/t gold over 6.71 m in PD-26-375. Other MiPC intersections have been observed to exceed seven and eight metres in thickness.

The MiBS layer has also returned gold mineralization, including 0.72 g/t gold over 1.84 m in PD-26-316, 0.43 g/t gold over 1.70 m in PD-26-375, and 0.34 g/t gold over 3.04 m in PD-26-429. Together, the results demonstrate that Pardo is not simply a single gold-bearing layer. It is a shallow, stacked system where gold occurs across several layers and across a range of grades.

The broader lower-grade mineralization within the MiBC, MaC, MiPC and MiBS layers is defining a significant bulk-tonnage opportunity at Pardo that is expected to be further outlined in the upcoming maiden mineral resource estimate. The shallow, flat-lying geometry of these stacked gold-bearing layers is particularly important because they occur close together, near surface and could potentially be accessed within the same development area.

Earlier heap-leach test work at Pardo returned very encouraging gold recoveries (see news release August 6, 2026 ), and the Company is continuing to evaluate heap leaching as a potential lower-cost processing method for this material. If further testing continues to support these results, heap leaching could improve the economics of a future bulk-tonnage operation, but the bulk-tonnage potential itself is not dependent on this processing method. Together, the shallow higher-grade DSO potential of the Main Layer and the broader bulk-tonnage opportunity across multiple gold-bearing layers continue to expand the scale and development potential of Pardo.

NEXT STEPS



Complete and report assays from the 89 drill holes currently pending.



Incorporate Phase 2 drilling results into the geological model for the planned maiden mineral resource estimate.



Commence Phase 3 drilling in mid-October 2026 to further expand the footprint of gold mineralization.



Advance the shallow higher-grade portions of the Main Layer including the ore sorting test work and incorporated into a preliminary economic assessment for the Company's planned DSO development strategy.



Continue metallurgical test work on the lower-grade mineralization from the MiBC, MaC, MiPC and MiBS layers including heap leaching.

Evaluate the potential for the stacked gold-bearing layers to increase the overall scale and development strategy at Pardo.



For further information visit , or contact:

Wesley Whymark

CEO & Director

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: ...

Phone: 705-822-3005

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Figure 1. Plan map showing Phase 2 drill holes with reported assays in red and holes with pending assays in green.







Figure 2. Simplified geological section illustrating the shallow, stacked gold-bearing layers at the Pardo“River of Gold” Project, including the MiPC, MiBS, Main Layer (MiBC) and Matinenda Layer (MaC).

Table 1. Recent Phase 2 Drilling Assay Highlights.