TDG Outlines Multiple Kilometre-Plus-Scale Target Areas Within Northwest Structural Corridor From The Aurora Complex

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Geochemical and geophysical results expand known target footprints and support district-scale exploration potential across TDG's 100%-owned Toodoggone mineral claims

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDG Gold Corp. (“ TDG” or the“ Company”) (TSXV: TDG | OTCQX: TDGGF) reports that interim results from its 2026 regional exploration program have expanded and better-defined exploration target areas at Baker–North Quartz, Black Gossan and Price–Trident. Each target area is characterized by kilometre-plus-scale geophysical responses or groupings of responses, located within TDG's 100%-owned mineral claims in a corridor stretching northwest from Amarc-Freeport's Aurora gold-rich copper porphyry discovery in BC's Toodoggone District.

The results extend the exploration footprint beyond historical showings and support evaluating multiple potential mineralizing centres across an approximately 15-kilometre prospective corridor extending northwest of the Aurora Complex ( Figure 1 ). Integrated soil geochemistry has identified additional gold- and copper-anomalous areas, the potential of which is supported by geophysical anomalies, providing a common technical basis for comparing and prioritizing opportunities across the corridor.

Key results



Baker–North Quartz: Gold and copper soil anomalies extend across several kilometres, while preliminary modelling identifies separate induced polarization (“IP”) chargeability responses distributed over an approximately 3.5-kilometre span. These responses extend the area of interest beyond the historical Baker high-grade gold-copper-silver mine workings and are not interpreted to be a single continuous body, rather a complex of anomalies.

Black Gossan: Preliminary modelling outlines a pronounced chargeability response with an approximately 2.1-kilometre horizontal extent in section, associated with relatively low resistivity, mapped alteration, soil geochemistry anomalies and magnetic contrasts. Price–Trident: Copper and gold soil enrichment, intrusive geology and a local magnetic feature are associated with separate shallow and deeper chargeability responses across an approximately 1.45-kilometre span.



Remaining 2026 fieldwork, outstanding assays and final geophysical interpretations will support target ranking, with emphasis on geological setting, geochemical coherence, potential for near-surface mineralization and support from multiple independent datasets.

“The significance of this work is the combination of scale and multiple opportunities within one wholly-owned corridor,” said Paul Geddes, TDG's SVP Business Development & Strategy.“A consistent technical framework allows us to compare those opportunities and identify where the strongest evidence comes together. That provides a better basis for selecting where to focus the next stage of exploration.”

A Corridor-Scale Strategy for Target Prioritization

The 2026 program integrates soil geochemistry, direct-current induced polarization (“DCIP”) and passive magnetotellurics across TDG's 100%-owned mineral claims covering an area that encompasses TDG's mineral-resource-stage Shasta project (PEA initiated June 2026 ), Aurora West and Baker, and extends as far north as the Saunders target (Figure 1). It represents the first comprehensive assessment of the broader corridor using consistent geochemical and geophysical coverage, looking beyond historical showings to determine whether they represent isolated occurrences or surface expressions of larger mineralized systems.

The principal exploration model is a corridor containing multiple intrusive-related hydrothermal centres and associated epithermal systems. Of particular interest are telescoped environments, where younger, shallower gold-rich mineralization may overprint earlier copper–gold porphyry system(s).

The regional alignment of Aurora West, Shasta, Newberry, Price–Trident, Black Gossan, Baker–North Quartz, and emerging targets farther north, defines a northwest-trending corridor with demonstrated copper, gold and silver endowment. TDG's integrated approach is intended to identify the strongest near-surface opportunities and determine where multiple datasets support priority targets for potential drill testing.

Soil Survey: Expanding Target Footprints

3,455 soil samples have been collected against an expanded plan of approximately 5,000 samples.

Phase I established regional reconnaissance coverage using 200-by-200-metre and 200-by-400-metre sampling. Its purpose was to evaluate previously underexplored ground and identify new gold, copper and pathfinder-element anomalies.

Phases II and III are providing detailed follow-up through predominantly 100-by-100-metre sampling, locally with 50-by-50-metre infill, in areas of interest. This closer-spaced coverage is designed to refine anomaly boundaries, establish internal trends and identify the best locations for potential drill testing.

Results received to date demonstrate that the geochemical footprints around several historical occurrences are substantially broader than the individual showings that originally defined them. Around Baker–North Quartz, anomalous gold and copper values are distributed across several kilometres, extending the target well beyond the former Baker mine workings. Additional anomalous areas have been identified through Price–Trident and northward along the corridor.

The soil data also identify new areas of gold and copper enrichment where no established target had previously been defined (Figure 1). These anomalies may represent surface expressions of previously unrecognized mineralizing centres and allow TDG to evaluate the continuity of prospective trends between known occurrences.

North of Trident, emerging soil anomalies extend the investigation toward the property boundary and occur along the broader regional trend that continues toward Finlay Minerals' (Freeport JV) neighbouring“Gold” target. The neighbouring occurrence is referenced for regional geological context only and is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on TDG's property.

Geophysics: Investigating the Systems Below Surface

The 2026 geophysical program comprises approximately 55 line-kilometres of DCIP across eight regional lines, with approximately 48 line-kilometres completed and one seven-kilometre line remaining. The lines provide consistent, large-area coverage across the corridor, extending beyond individual historical showings.

The program also includes ground-based passive magnetotelluric data, acquired to provide complementary information on subsurface resistivity and the possible deeper architecture of the mineralizing systems.

Integrated IP, resistivity and magnetotelluric data help evaluate potential sulphide-bearing rocks, alteration, intrusive contacts and structures below surface. Preliminary modelling shows associations with known occurrences and soil anomalies, allowing TDG to assess target scale and prioritize areas supported by multiple independent datasets for potential drilling.

Target Findings

Baker–North Quartz: Expanded Footprint and Multiple Responses

The 2026 soil survey has expanded the gold and copper footprint around Baker–North Quartz to several kilometres, well beyond the area historically explored around the Baker veins.

Preliminary DCIP inversion modelling identifies several separate chargeability responses across an approximately 3.5-kilometre span. These responses occur within a broader magnetic low containing distinct internal magnetic features. They are not presently interpreted as one continuous body but collectively demonstrate that the broader Baker–North Quartz area contains multiple subsurface targets.

Baker is historically recognized as an epithermal gold–silver system with some porphyry affinities. Previous drilling also demonstrated that mineralization extends beyond the high-grade veins. In 2023, resampling of historical drill hole BK86-10 returned 100.3 metres grading 1.07 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold, 0.10% copper and 4 g/t silver, including 37.4 metres grading 2.69 g/t gold and 0.19% copper. Reported drill intervals are core lengths. Estimated true widths are 40–60% of core length, and historical core recovery is unknown. Additional information is available in TDG's August 15, 2023 news release.

The expanded soil footprint, multiple IP responses and historical broad mineralized drill intersections support evaluating Baker as a potentially larger hydrothermal system than indicated previously.

Black Gossan: Kilometre-Scale Subsurface Response

Preliminary DCIP modelling identifies a pronounced chargeability response over an approximately 2.1-kilometre horizontal extent in section, accompanied by relatively low resistivity.

The response is substantially larger than the historical surface occurrence and is associated with mapped alteration, anomalous soil geochemistry and magnetic contrasts. This combination supports the interpretation of a potentially extensive sulphide-bearing hydrothermal system.

Further interpretation will focus on identifying the most prospective near-surface portion of the response and distinguishing possible copper-bearing mineralization from a predominantly pyritic alteration envelope. The extent of the geophysical response does not necessarily represent a mineralized or economic deposit footprint.

Price–Trident: Coincident Geochemical and Geophysical Target

The Price–Trident area contains copper and gold soil enrichment associated with intrusive geology and a local magnetic feature. Preliminary modelling identifies separate shallow and deeper chargeability responses across an approximately 1.45-kilometre span in the broader Price–Trident sector.

The spatial relationship between the geochemistry, geology, magnetics and DCIP supports evaluating Price–Trident as an intrusive-related hydrothermal system with potential for near-surface copper–gold mineralization and associated epithermal mineralization.

The 2026 program has improved the definition of this target and provides a framework for locating the strongest convergence of surface geochemistry and subsurface geophysics.

Greater Shasta–Newberry (GSN): Evaluating Growth and Nearby Targets

In the GSN area, detailed soil sampling is improving coverage around the existing Shasta epithermal gold–silver mineral resource. The objective is to assess whether geochemical patterns, geological structures and geophysical responses identify opportunities to extend mineralization beyond the areas tested by historical and recent drilling.

Newberry remains an undrilled target situated along the same broader corridor as Shasta. Its multi-element soil signature, structural position and magnetic character support continued evaluation as a potential epithermal or intrusive-related target.

The integrated regional program provides, for the first time, a common dataset with which to assess Shasta, Newberry and the intervening ground. This is intended to help determine whether opportunities exist for resource growth at Shasta, nearby satellite mineralization or additional mineralizing centres along trend.

Emerging Regional Targets

Reconnaissance soil sampling has identified additional anomalous areas away from the principal historical showings. Follow-up work is evaluating these new targets based on their gold, copper and pathfinder-element signatures, geological setting, magnetic character and proximity to DCIP responses.

These areas remain at an early stage, but they expand the Company's target inventory and demonstrate the benefit of assessing the entire corridor rather than limiting exploration to known occurrences.

Next Steps: Target Ranking and Selection

Remaining soil assays, infill sampling, geological mapping and final DCIP, resistivity, magnetic and magnetotelluric interpretations will be combined into a corridor-wide target-ranking framework.

Targets will be evaluated according to the strength, size and coherence of their geochemical response; interpreted depth and geometry of geophysical features; geological and structural setting; potential for near-surface mineralization; and the degree of agreement between independent datasets.

The objective is to develop a ranked portfolio from which to select targets for potential drill testing of:



extensions to known mineralized systems, including Baker and Shasta;

potential near-surface, gold-rich telescoped porphyry systems, using Aurora as a regional exploration model;

near-surface, bulk-tonnage epithermal gold–silver opportunities; and potential new mineralizing centres identified through regional exploration.

TDG expects the completed program to provide the technical basis for selecting and sequencing follow-up ahead of the 2027 field season, with priority given to targets supported by the strongest combination of geological, geochemical and geophysical evidence.

Soil Sampling, Analytical Methods and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Soil samples were collected predominantly from the B-horizon by trained field personnel using standardized procedures. Samples followed documented chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to the analytical laboratory.

Samples were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. (“ALS”) in Kamloops, British Columbia, for preparation and to ALS in Vancouver, British Columbia, for analysis.

Analysis utilized method AuME-ST43, comprising aqua-regia extraction of a 25-gram aliquot followed by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy for gold and multiple elements. The method provides a lower gold detection limit of 0.1 parts per billion. Aqua regia provides a partial extraction, and reported results may not represent the total concentration of certain elements in the sample.

Quality assurance and quality control (“QA/QC”) are maintained internally by ALS through the use of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates. TDG maintains an additional QA/QC program through the blind insertion of certified reference materials, blank samples and duplicate samples into the analytical sequence. If a QA/QC sample returns a result outside acceptable limits, an investigation is initiated and, where warranted, samples associated with the affected batch are reanalyzed.

Technical Disclosure

Soil anomalies identify areas of relative geochemical enrichment but do not establish the presence, dimensions, grade or continuity of mineralization. Geophysical anomalies may have multiple geological causes. Chargeability responses can reflect non-economic sulphides, including pyrite, and preliminary inversion geometries remain subject to refinement.

The exploration targets discussed in this release, other than the existing Shasta mineral resource, are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define mineral resources at these targets, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the discovery of a mineral resource.

References to nearby deposits, discoveries and occurrences are provided solely for geological context and are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on TDG's properties.

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at the Toodoggone Properties are overseen by Paul Geddes, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Toodoggone Projects and has written, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its gold, silver and copper projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's projects include Aurora West, the Shasta gold–silver deposit, the Baker Complex, the Mets prospect and the Anyox copper project.

TDG's strategy is to create shareholder value through disciplined, capital-efficient exploration, technical evaluation, resource growth and advancement of its mineral projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.

Telephone: +1.604.536.2711

Email:...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words and expressions such as "continue", "expect", "is intended to", "is designed to", "objective", "potential", "evaluate", "identify", "prioritize", "refine", "select" and "support", variants of these words and similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof, that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: completion and results of the remaining 2026 soil sampling, DCIP surveys, receipt of outstanding assays, geological mapping and final geophysical interpretations; the refinement of anomaly boundaries and identification of priority near-surface targets; the integration and interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical information and whether such information will identify targets warranting follow-up or potential drill testing; the evaluation of Baker–North Quartz as a potentially larger hydrothermal system than previously indicated; the interpretation of Black Gossan as a potentially extensive sulphide-bearing hydrothermal system and the identification of its most prospective near-surface portion and differentiation of possible copper-bearing mineralization from predominantly pyritic alteration; the evaluation of Price–Trident as an intrusive-related hydrothermal system with potential for near-surface copper–gold mineralization and associated epithermal mineralization; the continued evaluation of Newberry as a potential epithermal or intrusive-related target; whether evaluation of Shasta, Newberry and the intervening ground will identify opportunities for mineral resource growth at Shasta, nearby satellite mineralization or additional mineralizing centres along trend; the evaluation of emerging regional targets; the development and results of the corridor-wide target-ranking framework; the identification, prioritization, ranking, selection and sequencing of targets for follow-up and potential drill testing, including extensions to known mineralized systems, potential near-surface gold-rich telescoped porphyry systems, near-surface bulk-tonnage epithermal gold–silver opportunities and potential new mineralizing centres; whether or not any of the targets identified and prioritized represent mineralizing systems of economic interest; whether the completed 2026 program will provide the technical basis for selecting and sequencing follow-up ahead of the 2027 field season; and the timing and execution of potential 2027 exploration, including drilling, and the results thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to: the accuracy, reliability and representativeness of geological, geochemical and geophysical data, historical information and preliminary interpretations; the completion of remaining fieldwork, laboratory reporting and final geophysical interpretations in time to inform target evaluation and selection ahead of the 2027 field season; the ability of such information to support target evaluation, refinement, ranking and selection; the availability of financing, personnel, contractors, equipment and laboratory services; the receipt and maintenance of required approvals and permits; and favourable site access, weather and operating conditions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that remaining fieldwork, outstanding assays or final geophysical interpretations may not support current interpretations or identify targets warranting follow-up; the risk that geological, geochemical or geophysical anomalies may have non-economic causes, including non-economic sulphides such as pyrite; uncertainty as to whether identified anomalies represent mineralized systems or whether further exploration will identify extensions to known mineralized systems, resource growth, satellite mineralization or additional mineralizing centres; the risk that further evaluation may not support current interpretations of Baker–North Quartz, Black Gossan, Price–Trident, Newberry or other regional targets; the risk that target rankings, priorities and interpretations may change as additional information becomes available; the risk that identified or selected targets may not warrant drill testing or may not be drilled; delays, modifications or cancellation of follow-up exploration or potential drilling; the availability of financing; environmental, permitting, regulatory, access, weather and operating risks; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The exploration targets discussed in this news release, other than the existing Shasta mineral resource, are conceptual in nature. Geological, geochemical and geophysical anomalies do not establish the presence, dimensions, grade or continuity of mineralization and may have non-economic causes. There has been insufficient exploration to define mineral resources at these targets, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the discovery of a mineral resource. The reported dimensions describe exploration anomalies or groupings of anomalies, not established mineralized dimensions. Geophysical responses can have non-economic causes, including pyrite, and the interpretations remain preliminary.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Figure 1: 2026 Currently Defined Gold and Copper Soil Anomalies.









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at