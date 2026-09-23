Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX), And Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu”) (NASDAQ: BIDU) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026 regarding the ability of its AI business to mitigate rapid declines in its legacy online marketing business. If you purchased Baidu shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 13, 2026.

Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Ardelyx, Inc. (“Ardelyx”) (NASDAQ: ARDX) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between January 13, 2025 and August 6, 2026 regarding its two core drugs, IBSRELA and XPHOZAH. If you purchased Ardelyx shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 16, 2026.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Better Home & Finance Holding Company (“Better Home”) (NASDAQ: BETR) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026 regarding Better Home's near-term financial projections and business prospects. If you purchased Better Home shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 20, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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