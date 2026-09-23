Photonic Inc. Advances Quantum Resource Estimation Capabilities With Microsoft

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Photonic's expertise in distributed quantum computing and advanced error correction helps inform new approaches to understanding quantum resource requirements at scale

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photonic Inc. and Microsoft are collaborating to advance quantum resource estimation for future large-scale quantum computing systems. As quantum computing scales beyond a single processor, developers and enterprises need better ways to understand the value and benefits associated with distributed architectures and advanced error-correction approaches. The companies are working together to help the ecosystem better estimate the resources required to run quantum algorithms, including qubit counts, run time, and overall system overhead.

The collaboration builds on the companies' existing strategic partnership, combining Photonic's expertise in next generation error correction codes and distributed quantum computing with Microsoft's Quantum Resource Estimation (QRE) framework. Together, the companies are exploring how architectural choices, networking requirements between quantum systems, and emerging error-correction approaches influence the resources required to run quantum algorithms at scale.

Photonic's Quantum Low-Density Parity Check (QLDPC) error-correction code family SHYPS represents an important advance in reducing the overhead required to operate large-scale quantum computers. By helping quantum computing systems do more with fewer physical qubits, code innovations such as SHYPS play a significant role in improving the efficiency of high-connectivity architectures. As modular architectures gain momentum across the quantum computing industry, resource estimates must account for the cost of running algorithms across interconnected systems.

"As the industry moves from individual quantum processors toward interconnected, distributed systems, understanding the resources required to run meaningful applications becomes increasingly important," said Paul Terry, Chief Engineering Officer at Photonic. "Our partnership with Microsoft has co-innovation at the core, and we are pleased to be leveraging our collective strengths and focusing on QRE, with the goal of giving the industry a clearer picture of what it will take to run practical applications on tomorrow's quantum hardware."

The Microsoft Quantum Resource Estimator is an open-source tool that estimates the physical resources and runtime required to run quantum algorithms and applications on a range of future, fault-tolerant quantum systems. Starting from configurable qubit technologies and quantum error correction schemes, developers and researchers can use the tool to see how choices such as hardware architecture and error-correction approach affect the number of physical qubits and the runtime needed for a given algorithm - allowing them to benchmark and compare different quantum solutions and platforms as they design for scale. The collaboration with Photonic reflects a shared commitment to advancing the tools and resources needed to support innovation across the quantum computing ecosystem and help organizations prepare for the quantum era.

"Quantum resource estimation helps developers understand the real-world requirements of quantum applications before large-scale quantum computers are available," said Matthias Troyer, Technical Fellow and CVP, Microsoft Quantum. "Working with Photonic, we can explore how distributed architectures and advances in error correction will influence the future scalability and performance of quantum systems."

In advance of the release of these capabilities on the Microsoft Quantum Resource Estimator, Photonic invites organizations to sign up for updates on the infrastructure, resources, and architectural considerations required to realize value from quantum computing at scale.

About Photonic

Photonic Inc. is a leading quantum technology company developing commercial-scale quantum computers and quantum networks to address some of the world's most pressing challenges in materials science, drug discovery, climate change, and security. The company's approach unlocks performance at scale through unmatched distributed quantum computing capabilities. Photonic's high-connectivity Entanglement FirstTM architecture leverages a unique qubit modality, optically-linked silicon spin qubits, to enable powerful computation, efficient error correction, and seamless integration with existing data center and telecom environments. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with operations in the United States and United Kingdom, Photonic's team of 180+ experts is advancing quantum technologies alongside leading investors, partners, and customers worldwide. Learn more at photonic.com.

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