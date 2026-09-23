Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR), Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI), And HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Alarum Technologies Ltd. (“Alarum”) (NASDAQ: ALAR) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between March 20, 2025 and July 2, 2026 regarding the impact of Alarum's subsidiary, NetNut, on its legal exposure and business prospects. If you purchased Alarum shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 5, 2026.

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Blaize Holdings, Inc. (“Blaize”) (NASDAQ: BZAI) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between July 18, 2025 and April 28, 2026 regarding Blaize's alleged improperly recognized revenue. If you purchased Blaize shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 5, 2026.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against HDFC Bank Limited (“HDFC”) (NYSE: HDB) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026 regarding HDFC's practice of allegedly camouflaging payments as marketing spend to pay higher interest to a state firm in order to induce deposits. If you purchased HDFC shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 12, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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