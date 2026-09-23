Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY), Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS), And Beta Bionics, Inc. (BBNX) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Unicycive”) (NASDAQ: UNCY) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between December 29, 2025 and June 29, 2026 regarding the regulatory risks of Unicycive's kidney disease drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC). If you purchased Unicycive shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 2, 2026.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims”) (NYSE: HIMS) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between August 4, 2025 and July 29, 2026 regarding Hims' alleged deceptive billing and cancellation policies, as well as its sharing of sensitive user medical data with third-party advertising platforms. If you purchased Hims shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 2, 2026.

Beta Bionics, Inc. (BBNX)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Beta Bionics, Inc. (“Beta Bionics”) (NASDAQ: BBNX) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026 regarding Beta Bionics's iLet Bionic Pancreas insulin pump and the device's safety. If you purchased Beta Bionics shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 3, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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