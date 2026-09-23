Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Pentair Plc (PNR), Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT), And ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Pentair plc (PNR)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Pentair plc (“Pentair”) (NYSE: PNR) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between March 11, 2025 and July 14, 2026 regarding significant destocking of inventory in Pentair's Pool channel and its effect on sales and operating income. If you purchased Pentair shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 2, 2026.

Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI”) (NASDAQ: DVLT) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025 regarding the economic value of Datavault AI's partnerships and the volume of trading activity on the Datavault Platform. If you purchased Datavault AI shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 5, 2026.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ARS”) (NASDAQ: SPRY) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between March 9, 2026 and June 24, 2026 regarding ARS's expected timeline for expanded insurance coverage for its epinephrine nasal spray, neffy, with CVS Caremark. If you purchased ARS shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 5, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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