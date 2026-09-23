CGS Immersive Introduces Cicero Orchestrator, A Governed AI Knowledge Engine For Workforce Readiness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cicero Orchestrator captures critical expertise once and activates it across hiring, learning, roleplay, coaching, assessment, XR and performance support

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS Immersive, an AI and XR-powered workforce readiness leader and one of Fast Company's most innovative companies in HR, today introduced Cicero Orchestrator, a governed AI platform that helps enterprises preserve critical operational know-how and turn it into approved, role-specific guidance across the employee lifecycle.

Cicero Orchestrator captures the judgment embedded in expert interviews, standard operating procedures, policy manuals, courseware and enterprise knowledge repositories, then makes it reusable for hiring, onboarding, training, AI coaching, roleplay, assessment, XR and on-the-job support. Rather than rebuilding and revalidating content in disconnected systems, organizations can maintain one traceable knowledge foundation and update it as roles, regulations and operating conditions change.

For operations, workforce transformation, learning, and compliance leaders, the challenge is protecting the knowledge that determines exception handling, sound decision making, and consistent execution when work changes. Cicero Orchestrator captures expertise so it can be reviewed with the right stakeholders and puts it to work where it matters.

“Enterprise leaders are being asked to do more with less, move faster, and continuously adapt to a world where the work itself is changing. At the same time, critical knowledge is walking out the door, becoming fragmented across systems, or becoming outdated almost as quickly as it is created," said Doug Stephen, President, CGS Immersive. "Cicero Orchestrator addresses a fundamental challenge of the AI era: how do you preserve the expertise that makes an organization work and turn it into an advantage that can scale with the business?"

In one deployment, Cicero Orchestrator compressed a workflow-update process that required approximately 150 human days of effort into a three-day production and rollout cycle. With approved source knowledge and review gates, the organization moved faster while keeping expert and compliance oversight intact.

Cicero Orchestrator is for L&D, workforce transformation, operations and compliance leaders responsible for workforce readiness, enterprise knowledge retention, and preparing employees for complex or highly regulated work. Unlike a standalone AI authoring tool or LMS add-on, it connects knowledge capture, governance, content generation, validation, deployment and continuous improvement in one system:



Protect critical know how before it disappears: Convert expert interviews, SOPs, legacy courseware and knowledge repositories into reviewed, reusable knowledge records.

Reduce duplicated content work: Create job-specific training, assessments, and performance support from the same approved source instead of rebuilding material across separate systems.

Keep guidance accurate and auditable: Use version control, approvals, traceability, and defined review workflows before updated content reaches employees. Deploy AI review agents for instructional design, QA, compliance, analytics and localization.

Extend expertise globally: Translate, adapt, and validate approved guidance in more than 29 languages.

Find readiness and content gaps sooner: Use learning, assessment, coaching and content usage data to identify where improvements are needed. Retain human accountability: Keep subject-matter experts, instructional designers, compliance, and client stakeholders in control through approval gates, escalations and feedback loops. The same governed knowledge layer across Cicero's Interview, Coach, Assessment, Roleplay and XR, aligns hiring, training, practice and performance support. Performance data feeds the system in a closed loop that helps keep content current.



To request a demo, visit cgsimmersive.com/products/cicero

About CGS Immersive

CGS Immersive is a trusted transformation partner helping organizations address workforce and operational challenges with breakthrough business outcomes. The company combines a future-of-work driven change methodology with Extended Reality (XR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and lifelike simulations to deliver faster, smarter, and more impactful job experiences. Its team of leading strategists, designers, and technologists is recognized by Fast Company as one of the top 10 most innovative companies in human resources for its work with global enterprises in building resilient, future-ready workforces and operations.

Media Contact

Eden Pinchas

Director of Communications, CGS

...

