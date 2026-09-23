Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against XTI Aerospace, Inc. (XTIA), Innventure, Inc. (INV), And York Space Systems, Inc. (YSS) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (XTIA)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against XTI Aerospace, Inc. (“XTI Aerospace”) (NASDAQ: XTIA) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between April 15, 2026 and August 17, 2026 regarding activities that senior executives allegedly engaged in and the effectiveness of disclosure controls. If you purchased XTI Aerospace shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 27, 2026.

Innventure, Inc. (INV)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Innventure, Inc. (“Innventure”) (NASDAQ: INV) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026 regarding Innventure's subsidiary, Accelsius, and the viability of its deal with DarkNX. If you purchased Innventure shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 27, 2026.

York Space Systems, Inc. (YSS)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against York Space Systems, Inc. (“York”) (NYSE: YSS) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026 regarding the capabilities of York's satellites. If you purchased York shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 30, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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