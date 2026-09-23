Talisker Resources Ltd. Begins Trading On OTCQX Best Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker”) (TSX: TSK; OTCQX: TSKFF), a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Talisker upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Talisker begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“TSKFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

As one of the largest holders of mineral claims in British Columbia, Talisker has successfully made the transition from explorer, developer to gold producer with its first producing gold mine, the Mustang Mine transitioned into production in H2 2025. Talisker plans to develop numerous mining centres over the 40km strike length of the company's 100% owned Bralorne Gold Project with a view to achieve its corporate vision of 200,000 ounces of annual gold production. With a global resource of 3.45M oz of with an average grade in excess of 8 g/t Talisker presents a real gold mining growth opportunity.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker stated,“We are pleased to have re-qualified for trading on the OTCQX Market which we anticipate will provide Talisker with wider visibility to the US investment community.”

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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