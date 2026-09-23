Presenting On Emerging Growth Conference 96 Day 2 On September 24. Register To Live Stream.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 96th Emerging Growth Conference on September 23 & 24, 2026.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

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All times are in Eastern Time

Presenting Today - Wednesday September 23, 2026

8:30

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click“Already registered” and enter your email.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

Yuanbao Inc. (NASDAQ: YB)

Keynote speaker: Ray Wan, CFO

9:40 – 10:10

Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF) (TSXV: HI)

Keynote speaker: Barry O'Shea, CEO

10:15 – 10:45

Nio Strategic Metals Inc. (TSXV: NIO) (OTCQB: NIOCF)

Keynote speakers: Bruno Dumais, President, COO & Director, and Jean-Sebastien Blanchette, CFO

10:50 – 11:20

Prospect Markets, Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP)

Keynote speakers: Johnny Chen, CEO & Sacha Beharie, IR

11:25 – 11:55

Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: BGD) (OTC Pink: TTEXF)

Keynote speaker: Simon Britt, President and CEO

12:00 – 12:30

Edge total Intelligence, inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF)

Keynote speaker: James Barrett, Executive Chairman

1:45 – 2:15

Evolve Royalties Ltd. (CSE: EVR) (OTCQX: EVRYF)

Keynote speaker: Joseph de la Plante,. Co-Founder & CEO

2:20 – 2:50

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTC Pink: RFHRF)

Keynote speaker: Nicole Brewster, President & CEO

2:55 – 3:05

Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (FRA: V6Y) (OTCQB: TRGEF)

Keynote speaker: Cameron Tymstra, President & CEO

3:10 – 3:20

King Global Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: KGLDF) (CSE: KING)

Keynote speaker: Robert Michael Dzisiak, President / CEO

3:25 – 3:35

Diagnos, Inc. (TSXV: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF)

Keynote speaker: André Larente – President & CEO

3:55 – 4:05

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS)

Keynote speaker: Bob Brilon, Co-CEO & CFO

4:10 – 4:20

Aurbis Resources Corp. (CSE: AURR) (OTCQB: QNICF)

Keynote speaker: Johan Lambrechts, Chief Executive Officer

All times are in Eastern Time

Presenting Tomorrow - Thursday September 24, 2026

9:00

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click“Already registered” and enter your email.

9:35

Introduction

9:40 – 10:10

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) (OTC Pink: CEIEF)

Keynote speaker: Robert J. Zakresky, President, CEO

10:15 – 10:45

Power Metallic Mines, Inc. (TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: PNPNF)

Keynote speaker: Terrence Lynch President, CEO & Director

10:50 – 11:20

First Phosphate Corp. (NASDAQ: PHOS) (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF)

Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO

11:25 – 11:55

Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) (OTCQB: FCHDF)

Keynote speaker: Nikolas Perrault, Executive Chairman

12:00 – 12:30

Cerrado Gold, Inc. (TSXV: CERT) (OTCQX: CRDOF) (FRA: BAI0)

Keynote speaker: Keynote speaker: Mike McAllister, VP, Investor Relations

12:35 – 1:05

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA)

Keynote speaker: Linda Montgomery, Vice President, Corporate Development

1:10 – 1:40

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG)

Keynote speaker: Darrell Rae, IR Manager

1:45 – 2:15

Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)

Keynote speaker: Lindsay E. Gorrill, Chairman & CEO

2:20 – 2:50

Eloro Resources, Ltd. (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF)

Keynote speakers: Chris Holden, CFA, SVP Corporate Development, and Thomas Larsen - CEO & Chairman



3:55 – 4:05

Micware Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: MWC)

Keynote speaker: Kenji Narushima, Founder & CEO

4:10 – 4:40

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF)

Keynote speaker: Peter Manuel, VP, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

4:45 – 4:55

CopAur Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: COPAF) (TSXV: CPAU)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Neale, CEO

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About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth

Phone: 1-305-330-1985

Email:...