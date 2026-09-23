Lexeo Therapeutics To Participate In The Stifel 2026 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum
The event will be webcast live under the Events & Presentations tab in the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Lexeo website following the presentation.
About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage company dedicated to reshaping the path of genetic disease. By advancing pioneering science, Lexeo seeks to set a new standard in the treatment of cardiovascular and neurological genetic diseases, charting the path to patient outcomes once thought out of reach. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates designed to address the underlying genetic causes of disease, including LX2006 for Friedreich ataxia (FA), LX2020 for plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.
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