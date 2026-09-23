Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lexeo Therapeutics To Participate In The Stifel 2026 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum


2026-09-23 07:02:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO) a clinical stage company focused on reshaping the path of genetic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2026 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum on September 30, 2026 at 9:00am ET.

The event will be webcast live under the Events & Presentations tab in the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Lexeo website following the presentation.

About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage company dedicated to reshaping the path of genetic disease. By advancing pioneering science, Lexeo seeks to set a new standard in the treatment of cardiovascular and neurological genetic diseases, charting the path to patient outcomes once thought out of reach. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates designed to address the underlying genetic causes of disease, including LX2006 for Friedreich ataxia (FA), LX2020 for plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

Media Response:
...

Investor Response:
Ashley Kaplowitz
...


MENAFN23092026004107003653ID1111703396



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search