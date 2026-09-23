Avalo Therapeutics To Present At The European Academy Of Dermatology And Venereology (EADV) 2026 Congress

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics targeting the IL-1β pathway for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced a late-breaker oral presentation and poster at the upcoming EADV Congress 2026, to be held in Vienna, Austria from September 30-October 3, 2026.

EADV Congress 2026 Presentation Details:

Late-Breaker Oral Presentation:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Abdakibart (ABD), a Humanized High Affinity and Potency IgG4 Anti-IL-1β Agent for Treatment of Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa at Week 16; IHS4 Subgroup and Lesion Type ANdT Results of the Phase 2 Placebo Controlled LOTUS Trial

Presenter: Dr. Martina Porter, Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School and Vice Chair for Research and Academics, Department of Dermatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Location: Hall A

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026 5:00pm CEST

Poster Presentation:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Abdakibart, a Selective Anti-IL-1β Agent for Treatment of Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa; Primary Results of the Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 LOTUS Trial

Location: ePoster Area; Inflammatory Skin Diseases – Part II

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026 7:00am CEST

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics targeting the IL-1β pathway for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Avalo is advancing its lead anti-IL-1β monoclonal antibody (mAb) drug candidate, abdakibart, into a phase 3 registrational program in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a chronic inflammatory skin condition that affects an estimated 1-4% of the population globally. Avalo is pursuing additional development opportunities in IL-1β driven indications. Avalo is also developing AVTX-010, a long-acting next-generation anti-IL-1β mAb. For more information about Avalo, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Avalo's control), which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Avalo's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as“projects,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“continue,”“seeks,”“aims,”“predicts,”“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“intends,”“plans,”“potential,” or similar expressions (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: drug development costs, timing of trials and trial results and other risks, including reliance on investigators and enrollment of patients in clinical trials; reliance on key personnel; regulatory risks; general economic and market risks and uncertainties, including those caused by the war in Ukraine and the Middle East; and those other risks detailed in Avalo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at . Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Avalo expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Avalo's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

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