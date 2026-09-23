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Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment Of Quarterly Dividend


2026-09-23 07:02:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on July 28, 2026, a cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on October 8, 2026. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2026.

Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
(516) 444-3400

SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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