Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment Of Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on July 28, 2026, a cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on October 8, 2026. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2026.

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