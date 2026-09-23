GXO Begins Deployment Of Labor Management System To Advance Productivity And Operational Excellence Across Global Footprint

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced global pilots of a new Labor Management System (LMS) designed to enhance workforce planning capabilities and operating efficiencies.

The pilots, being conducted at sites across the U.S., UK, Netherlands, Poland and Spain, represent an important step toward the creation of a standard single global labor management solution that can be deployed consistently across GXO's operations worldwide.

“We are continuously looking for new ways to help our sites operate more efficiently while delivering even greater value to our customers,” said Bart Beeks, Chief Operations Officer, GXO.“A single global labor management system is a key lever of The GXO Way, our global operations framework for standardizing and scaling operational excellence. A standardized LMS will support more informed decision-making and help us drive productivity at scale. The pilots are an important milestone in building a consistent, data-driven approach to labor management across our operations worldwide.”

The LMS provides real-time visibility into labor performance and workforce planning, helping site leaders better align resources with customer demand while improving operational efficiency. By providing a common platform and standardized performance framework, the LMS will help accelerate operational improvements while supporting GXO's growth and profitability objectives.

GXO expects to begin scaling the LMS platform across its network in 2027, as part of its broader strategy to standardize best practices, accelerate continuous improvement and strengthen operational excellence across its global footprint.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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